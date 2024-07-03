Modern Dairies Ltd Summary

Incorporated in April, 1992, in the State of Haryana, Modern Dairies Ltd is engaged in the business of production of dairy products like packed liquid milk, skimmed milkpowder, whole milk powder, infant milk food, pure ghee and butter. During the year 1997-98, the company was declared sick by the BIFR and was reffered to IFCI for rehabilitation.During 1998-99, the BIFR sanctioned rehabilitation scheme and reliefs and concessions have been sanctioned by IFCI, PNB and Govt. of Haryana. Consequently, Rs 634 lacs of previous years interest has been waived off and accounted for in the current financial year.The Company has also got ISO-9002 certification by DNV, Norway with accreditation from RvA Netherlands.In 2000-01, the company signed an commercial agreement with Britannia Industries for supply of Pasteurised Milk in consumer packs, in addition to Table Butter & Pure Ghee. which the company is supplying of quite some time. This year the company has also undertaken to add additional facilities for pasteurised poly pack Milk, cheese making and additional of some balancing equipments at a capital outlay of Rs.4.5 Crore funded by the Banks.The Company launched two new traditional Indian dairy products i.e., Lassi and Paneer (Cottage cheese) in 2002. It started its business with Nestle for supply of Table Butter from May, 2003. The commercial production from the 2nd Casein Manufacturing Line was started in October, 2007. Thereafter, the Company strengthened its milk procurement infrastructure by increasing its Milk Chilling Centers, adding Bulk Milk Coolers in the milk shed area, commencing production of Pharma Grade Lactose, installation of new Effluent Treatment Plant, expansion of Whey Filtration System etc. during the year 2008-09. The commercial production for supply of Set Curd (Plain) for Delhi Metro and other towns of Punjab and Haryana commenced production in November, 2009.