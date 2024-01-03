Modern Malleables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.89
92.27
80.95
61.72
Net Worth
147.54
103.92
92.6
73.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.36
Total Liabilities
147.72
104.11
92.79
75.08
Fixed Assets
5.17
5.52
5.68
6.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
113.75
86.98
71.18
59.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.17
Networking Capital
28.24
10.83
15.56
8.88
Inventories
32.73
7.01
12.44
8.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.18
14.11
19.38
28.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
29.21
14.29
7.31
4.52
Sundry Creditors
-18.77
-22.91
-20.55
-29.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.11
-1.67
-3.02
-3.79
Cash
0.55
0.79
0.38
0.12
Total Assets
147.71
104.12
92.8
75.09
