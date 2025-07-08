Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.89
92.27
80.95
61.72
Net Worth
147.54
103.92
92.6
73.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
57.12
69.08
yoy growth (%)
-17.31
Raw materials
-47.61
-63.6
As % of sales
83.34
92.07
Employee costs
-1.75
-1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.94
0.01
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.38
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-7.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.31
Op profit growth
-70.56
EBIT growth
-1,617.54
Net profit growth
-5,877.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,839.7
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.4
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.85
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.2
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B.N. Jhunjhunwala
Director
Siddhishree Jhunjhunwala
Director
Pradip Kumar Ghosh
Director
Prabir Kumar De
Director
Dipti Gupta
Director
Atanu Sen Sarma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gautam Bharati
53 B Mirza Ghalib Street,
West Bengal - 700016
Tel: 91-33-22264904/22491673
Website: -
Email: sales@modernmalleables.com
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
