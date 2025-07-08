iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Modern Malleables Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Modern Malleables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Malleables Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:28 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 40.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modern Malleables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.89

92.27

80.95

61.72

Net Worth

147.54

103.92

92.6

73.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

57.12

69.08

yoy growth (%)

-17.31

Raw materials

-47.61

-63.6

As % of sales

83.34

92.07

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.94

0.01

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.38

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-7.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.31

Op profit growth

-70.56

EBIT growth

-1,617.54

Net profit growth

-5,877.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Modern Malleables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,839.7

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.4

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.85

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.2

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modern Malleables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B.N. Jhunjhunwala

Director

Siddhishree Jhunjhunwala

Director

Pradip Kumar Ghosh

Director

Prabir Kumar De

Director

Dipti Gupta

Director

Atanu Sen Sarma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gautam Bharati

Registered Office

53 B Mirza Ghalib Street,

West Bengal - 700016

Tel: 91-33-22264904/22491673

Website: -

Email: sales@modernmalleables.com

Registrar Office

6 Mangoe Lane,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata - 700 001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Modern Malleables Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Modern Malleables Ltd share price today?

The Modern Malleables Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Malleables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Malleables Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Malleables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Malleables Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Malleables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Malleables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Malleables Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Malleables Ltd?

Modern Malleables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -84.29%, 6 Month at -63.33%, 3 Month at -35.29% and 1 Month at -8.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Malleables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Malleables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Malleables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.