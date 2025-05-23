|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2025
|15 May 2025
|Modern Malleables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Modern Malleables Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025. Result-Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|11 Feb 2025
|MODERN MALLEABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2024. Result-Financial Result for Dec-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MODERN MALLEABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Result-Sep-24 Result-Financial Result for Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Additional Non Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|MODERN MALLEABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Result-June-24. Result-Financial Result for quarter ended june-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
