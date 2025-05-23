Board Meeting 23 May 2025 15 May 2025

Modern Malleables Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025. Result-Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 11 Feb 2025

MODERN MALLEABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2024. Result-Financial Result for Dec-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MODERN MALLEABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Result-Sep-24 Result-Financial Result for Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Appointment of Additional Non Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024