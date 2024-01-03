iifl-logo
Modern Malleables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

57.12

69.08

yoy growth (%)

-17.31

Raw materials

-47.61

-63.6

As % of sales

83.34

92.07

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.51

As % of sales

3.07

2.19

Other costs

-9.69

-10.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.97

15.29

Operating profit

-1.94

-6.6

OPM

-3.4

-9.55

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.38

Interest expense

0

-0.04

Other income

1.49

7.04

Profit before tax

-0.94

0.01

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.94

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-0.94

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-5,877.02

NPM

-1.65

0.02

