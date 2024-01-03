Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
57.12
69.08
yoy growth (%)
-17.31
Raw materials
-47.61
-63.6
As % of sales
83.34
92.07
Employee costs
-1.75
-1.51
As % of sales
3.07
2.19
Other costs
-9.69
-10.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.97
15.29
Operating profit
-1.94
-6.6
OPM
-3.4
-9.55
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.38
Interest expense
0
-0.04
Other income
1.49
7.04
Profit before tax
-0.94
0.01
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.94
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-0.94
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-5,877.02
NPM
-1.65
0.02
