Modern Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.41
14.41
14.41
14.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.01
-1.58
-15.41
-92.91
Net Worth
13.4
12.83
-1
-78.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
1.27
7.04
52.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.6
14.1
6.04
-25.65
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
50.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.54
13.49
5.53
-76.46
Inventories
0
0
0
16.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
14.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.85
13.68
5.87
13.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.15
-0.22
-30.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.04
-0.12
-90.02
Cash
0.98
0.52
0.41
0.12
Total Assets
13.61
14.1
6.03
-25.65
