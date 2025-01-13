iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

18
(-3.28%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.41

14.41

14.41

14.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.01

-1.58

-15.41

-92.91

Net Worth

13.4

12.83

-1

-78.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

1.27

7.04

52.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.6

14.1

6.04

-25.65

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.06

0.06

50.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.54

13.49

5.53

-76.46

Inventories

0

0

0

16.52

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

14.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.85

13.68

5.87

13.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.15

-0.22

-30.69

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.04

-0.12

-90.02

Cash

0.98

0.52

0.41

0.12

Total Assets

13.61

14.1

6.03

-25.65

