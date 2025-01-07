Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
211.46
384.19
315.04
269.25
yoy growth (%)
-44.95
21.94
17
-15.21
Raw materials
-124.54
-226.89
-172.13
-135.71
As % of sales
58.89
59.05
54.63
50.4
Employee costs
-23.54
-23.73
-19.97
-17.67
As % of sales
11.13
6.17
6.33
6.56
Other costs
-109.29
-158.27
-117.85
-102.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.68
41.19
37.4
38.1
Operating profit
-45.91
-24.7
5.09
13.28
OPM
-21.71
-6.42
1.61
4.93
Depreciation
-4.86
-5.41
-5.36
-5.39
Interest expense
-0.39
-1.79
-4.86
-27.13
Other income
0.38
1.66
2.55
2.06
Profit before tax
-50.78
-30.24
-2.57
-17.18
Taxes
0
0
0
-16.33
Tax rate
0
0
0
95.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-50.78
-30.24
-2.57
-33.51
Exceptional items
1.38
0
0
-0.06
Net profit
-49.4
-30.24
-2.58
-33.57
yoy growth (%)
63.35
1,072.09
-92.31
176.06
NPM
-23.36
-7.87
-0.81
-12.46
