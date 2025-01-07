iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.92
(-2.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

211.46

384.19

315.04

269.25

yoy growth (%)

-44.95

21.94

17

-15.21

Raw materials

-124.54

-226.89

-172.13

-135.71

As % of sales

58.89

59.05

54.63

50.4

Employee costs

-23.54

-23.73

-19.97

-17.67

As % of sales

11.13

6.17

6.33

6.56

Other costs

-109.29

-158.27

-117.85

-102.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.68

41.19

37.4

38.1

Operating profit

-45.91

-24.7

5.09

13.28

OPM

-21.71

-6.42

1.61

4.93

Depreciation

-4.86

-5.41

-5.36

-5.39

Interest expense

-0.39

-1.79

-4.86

-27.13

Other income

0.38

1.66

2.55

2.06

Profit before tax

-50.78

-30.24

-2.57

-17.18

Taxes

0

0

0

-16.33

Tax rate

0

0

0

95.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-50.78

-30.24

-2.57

-33.51

Exceptional items

1.38

0

0

-0.06

Net profit

-49.4

-30.24

-2.58

-33.57

yoy growth (%)

63.35

1,072.09

-92.31

176.06

NPM

-23.36

-7.87

-0.81

-12.46

