Modern Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-50.78
-30.24
-2.57
-17.18
Depreciation
-4.86
-5.41
-5.36
-5.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
-16.33
Working capital
-69.71
-22.87
11.11
-2.17
Other operating items
Operating
-125.35
-58.52
3.17
-41.07
Capital expenditure
1.85
-3.63
0.72
0.62
Free cash flow
-123.49
-62.16
3.9
-40.44
Equity raised
-138.69
-50.66
-45.2
19.94
Investing
-0.1
0.1
-4.82
0
Financing
-1.35
15.19
15.48
24.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-263.63
-97.53
-30.64
4.29
No Record Found
