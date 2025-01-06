iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.4
(1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025

Modern Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-50.78

-30.24

-2.57

-17.18

Depreciation

-4.86

-5.41

-5.36

-5.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

-16.33

Working capital

-69.71

-22.87

11.11

-2.17

Other operating items

Operating

-125.35

-58.52

3.17

-41.07

Capital expenditure

1.85

-3.63

0.72

0.62

Free cash flow

-123.49

-62.16

3.9

-40.44

Equity raised

-138.69

-50.66

-45.2

19.94

Investing

-0.1

0.1

-4.82

0

Financing

-1.35

15.19

15.48

24.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-263.63

-97.53

-30.64

4.29

