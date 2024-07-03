iifl-logo-icon 1
19.4
(1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

  Open 18.65
  Day's High 19.48
  52 Wk High 36.2
  Prev. Close 19.06
  Day's Low 18.65
  52 Wk Low 18
  Turnover (lac) 0.95
  P/E 30.74
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 9.22
  EPS 0.62
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 26.7
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Modern Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

18.65

Prev. Close

19.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.95

Day's High

19.48

Day's Low

18.65

52 Week's High

36.2

52 Week's Low

18

Book Value

9.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.7

P/E

30.74

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Steels Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Modern Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Modern Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 34.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.41

14.41

14.41

14.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.01

-1.58

-15.41

-92.91

Net Worth

13.4

12.83

-1

-78.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

211.46

384.19

315.04

269.25

yoy growth (%)

-44.95

21.94

17

-15.21

Raw materials

-124.54

-226.89

-172.13

-135.71

As % of sales

58.89

59.05

54.63

50.4

Employee costs

-23.54

-23.73

-19.97

-17.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-50.78

-30.24

-2.57

-17.18

Depreciation

-4.86

-5.41

-5.36

-5.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

-16.33

Working capital

-69.71

-22.87

11.11

-2.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.95

21.94

17

-15.21

Op profit growth

85.87

-585.26

-61.67

138.42

EBIT growth

77.11

-1,347.8

-77.08

49.62

Net profit growth

63.35

1,072.09

-92.31

176.06

No Record Found

Modern Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.5

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.2

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

938.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,488.15

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modern Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishan Kumar Goyal

Independent Director

Satish Kumar Kapoor

Independent Director

AK Vashisht

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepa

Independent Director

Anupama Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern Steels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Nov. 73, Modern Steels Limited was formed with an object to manufacture carbon and alloy steel. It also has a rolling mill to convert billets into rolled products. While the melting capacity is 1 lac tpa, the rolling mill has a capacity of 50,000 tpa. The company was promoted by Amarjit Goyal, the Chairman and Krishan Kumar Goyal. The Company has a plant at Gobindgarh, in Punjab.In 1991-92, the company co-promoted Modern Dairies to set up a dairy project at Karnal, Haryana, to process 3.2 lac ltr pd of milk at an estimated cost of Rs 13.56 cr. Commercial production of the new company commenced in 1993. It invested around Rs 100 lac in the equity capital of the new company.In 1995, Modern Steels increased the capacity of its rolled products from 30,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa.The Electro Magnetic Stirrers (EMS) was installed in year 2005. In 2006, the Company installed a Vacuum Degassing Plant of Denelli make in its melting shop. In addition, for the production of stainless steel a converter was installed and commissioned during the year. Post rolling facilities of peeling and grinding of bars commissioned during the year.In 2008, the Company installed & commissioned 600 mm Rolling Mill to produce higher size Rolled Products. It commissioned its energy efficient Oxygen Plants. The Second Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) was commissioned on July 30, 2009. In 2012, it strengthened and modernized its production facilities in SMS and Rolling Mill.In 2014, the Company installed
Company FAQs

What is the Modern Steels Ltd share price today?

The Modern Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Steels Ltd is ₹26.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Steels Ltd is 30.74 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Steels Ltd is ₹18 and ₹36.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Steels Ltd?

Modern Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.45%, 3 Years at 31.77%, 1 Year at -27.39%, 6 Month at -3.93%, 3 Month at -16.99% and 1 Month at -3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.53 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 34.42 %

