SectorSteel
Open₹18.65
Prev. Close₹19.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹19.48
Day's Low₹18.65
52 Week's High₹36.2
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹9.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.7
P/E30.74
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.41
14.41
14.41
14.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.01
-1.58
-15.41
-92.91
Net Worth
13.4
12.83
-1
-78.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
211.46
384.19
315.04
269.25
yoy growth (%)
-44.95
21.94
17
-15.21
Raw materials
-124.54
-226.89
-172.13
-135.71
As % of sales
58.89
59.05
54.63
50.4
Employee costs
-23.54
-23.73
-19.97
-17.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-50.78
-30.24
-2.57
-17.18
Depreciation
-4.86
-5.41
-5.36
-5.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
-16.33
Working capital
-69.71
-22.87
11.11
-2.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.95
21.94
17
-15.21
Op profit growth
85.87
-585.26
-61.67
138.42
EBIT growth
77.11
-1,347.8
-77.08
49.62
Net profit growth
63.35
1,072.09
-92.31
176.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
900.5
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
132.2
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
938.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,488.15
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishan Kumar Goyal
Independent Director
Satish Kumar Kapoor
Independent Director
AK Vashisht
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepa
Independent Director
Anupama Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modern Steels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Nov. 73, Modern Steels Limited was formed with an object to manufacture carbon and alloy steel. It also has a rolling mill to convert billets into rolled products. While the melting capacity is 1 lac tpa, the rolling mill has a capacity of 50,000 tpa. The company was promoted by Amarjit Goyal, the Chairman and Krishan Kumar Goyal. The Company has a plant at Gobindgarh, in Punjab.In 1991-92, the company co-promoted Modern Dairies to set up a dairy project at Karnal, Haryana, to process 3.2 lac ltr pd of milk at an estimated cost of Rs 13.56 cr. Commercial production of the new company commenced in 1993. It invested around Rs 100 lac in the equity capital of the new company.In 1995, Modern Steels increased the capacity of its rolled products from 30,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa.The Electro Magnetic Stirrers (EMS) was installed in year 2005. In 2006, the Company installed a Vacuum Degassing Plant of Denelli make in its melting shop. In addition, for the production of stainless steel a converter was installed and commissioned during the year. Post rolling facilities of peeling and grinding of bars commissioned during the year.In 2008, the Company installed & commissioned 600 mm Rolling Mill to produce higher size Rolled Products. It commissioned its energy efficient Oxygen Plants. The Second Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) was commissioned on July 30, 2009. In 2012, it strengthened and modernized its production facilities in SMS and Rolling Mill.In 2014, the Company installed
The Modern Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Steels Ltd is ₹26.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modern Steels Ltd is 30.74 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Steels Ltd is ₹18 and ₹36.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modern Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.45%, 3 Years at 31.77%, 1 Year at -27.39%, 6 Month at -3.93%, 3 Month at -16.99% and 1 Month at -3.69%.
