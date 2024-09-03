|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|The Notice of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Friday, the 27th September, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. through video conferencing or other audio visual means. Pursuant to relevant regulations of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. This is for your information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the 50th Annual General Meeting of Company was held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. through video conferencing and other audio visual means. The Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting were as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
