THE MEMBERS OF MODERN STEELS LIMITED REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Modern Steels Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of

adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of

Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e. There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

h. The remuneration paid by the company to its director during the financial year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

2. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary

shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

5. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company

6. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

FOR APT & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

CA Amrit Pal Singh Partner Membership no. 508134 Place: Chandigarh (Firm Registration No. 014621C/ N500088) Date: 18th May, 2024 UDIN: 23508134BGYDZF9901

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. To the best of our knowledge and belief and information & explanation given to us, we further report that: -

1. a) The company has maintained proper records to

show full particulars including quantitative details & situation of its fixed assets

b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals which in our opinion is appropriate having regards to size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed during the year.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible or both during the year ended March 31,2024

e) There are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The Company does not have any inventory and

hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable.

b) There has been no sanctioning of working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year ended March, 31 2024.

3. (a) During the year, the company has granted unsecured

loans to the companies other than subsidiary, Joint ventures and associates as follows:

Company Name Aggregate amount during the year Balance Outstanding at the end of the year Percentage of total loans granted TIMES FINVEST & COMMERCE LTD. 3,44,31,562 29.57 SMILE FINVEST PVT LTD. 1,29,00,000 7,16,08,836 61.50 MODERN AUTOMOTIVES LTD 2,00,00,000 1,04,04,692 8.93

(b) The terms and conditions of unsecured loans granted are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of Unsecured Loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There are no loans and advances in the nature of Loan granted which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing Loans.

(f) The Company has granted loans to related parties (Smile Finvest Pvt Ltd) as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. The company has not entered into any transaction covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 in respect of transactions entered into.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of the Order are not applicable.

6. The maintenance of cost records is not required as business activities have not been carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed

statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, sales tax, income tax, customs duty, service tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than the following amounting to Rs. 1.03 crore. The details are as under:-

NATURE OF DUES/NAME OF STATUTES FORUM WHERE DISPUTE IS PENDING YEAR DISPUTED AMOUNT ( EXCISE DUTY CENTRAL EXCISE ACT 1944 COMMISSIONER (APPEALS), CHANDIGARH 2007-08 2,56,533 CENTRAL EXCISE ACT 1944 COMMISSIONER (APPEALS), CHANDIGARH 2007- 08 to 2008- 09 2,59,085 CENTRAL EXCISE ACT 1944 COMMISSIONER (APPEALS), CHANDIGARH 2004-05 to 2006-07 89,56,212 CENTRAL EXCISE ACT 1944 COMMISSIONER (APPEALS), CHANDIGARH 2008- 09, 2009- 10 8,50,927

8. The company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of

loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the year.

c) There were no Term loans availed during the year under audit.

d) The Company has not availed funds on short term basis during the year under audit.

e) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments and term loans during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) During the year and up to the date of this report, no report under section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by the predecessor auditors or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There has been no Whistle blower complaint received during the year by the company.

12. In our opinion, considering the nature of activities carried on by the Company during the year, the provisions of any special/statute applicable to Nidhi Company are not applicable to it.

13. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind-AS.

14. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The company is a Manufacturing company of Steels Products registered under companies Act 2013. Hence, it is not required to obtain certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause c(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause d(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year or the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year ended 31st March 2024.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which makes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. (a) Although Section 135 is applicable to the company,

but no amount is required to be spent as per Section 198. Hence in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule 9II of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. (b) Although Section 135 is applicable to the company, but no amount is required to be spent as per Section 198. Hence, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

21. Since there is no subsidiary, associate or Joint Ventures of the company so company is not required to make consolidated financial statements. Hence requirement to report under this clause is not applicable to the company.

FOR APT & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

CA Amrit Pal Singh Partner Membership no. 508134 Place: Chandigarh (Firm Registration No. 014621C/ Date: 18th May, 2024 N500088)

ANNEXUREB

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modern Steels Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Modern Steels Limited (“the Company”) as of and for the year ended 31st March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design,implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness.Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A Companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR APT & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants