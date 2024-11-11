Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

MODERN STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 11th November 2024 at our Corporate Office at S.C.O. 98-99 Sub City Centre Sector 34A Chandigarh inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with other agenda items. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, the 11th November, 2024 at Chandigarh, considered and approved the following along with other Agenda Items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MODERN STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 10th August 2024 at our Corporate Office at S.C.O. 98-99 Sub City Centre Sector 34A Chandigarh for the following purpose: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To fix the day date time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and dates of Book Closure. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, the 10th August, 2024 at Chandigarh, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company along with other Agenda Items (Copy enclosed). Please note that the Board of Directors meeting commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:25 p.m. on 10th August, 2024. This is for your information and doing the needful. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 9 May 2024

MODERN STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 18th May 2024 at our Corporate Office at SCO 98-99 Sub City Centre Sector 34A Chandigarh inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 along with other agenda items. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, the 18th May, 2024 at Chandigarh, considered and approved the following along with other Agenda Items: 1. Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon submitted by Statutory Auditors of Company. 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the Auditors Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Auditors Report thereon (Copy enclosed). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith Financial Results for Quarter/Year Ended 31.03.2024 along with auditors Report thereon of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024