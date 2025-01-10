Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.52
24.07
19.15
17.17
Net Worth
44.52
38.07
33.15
31.17
Minority Interest
Debt
80.76
47.57
40.34
38.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.23
6
5.11
5.1
Total Liabilities
131.51
91.64
78.6
75.22
Fixed Assets
96.95
67.84
59.07
61.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.11
1.11
1.11
1.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.68
0
Networking Capital
30.96
21.32
15.58
10.57
Inventories
37.07
28.45
23.36
18.81
Inventory Days
84.34
Sundry Debtors
24.92
16.98
11.15
11.52
Debtor Days
51.65
Other Current Assets
14.62
25.96
15.28
13.45
Sundry Creditors
-7.03
-17.9
-3.86
-7.83
Creditor Days
35.11
Other Current Liabilities
-38.62
-32.17
-30.35
-25.38
Cash
2.49
1.36
2.18
2.13
Total Assets
131.51
91.63
78.62
75.23
