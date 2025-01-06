iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.6
(0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohit Paper Mills Ltd

Mohit Paper Mill FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.97

4.82

1.38

1.32

Depreciation

-5.02

-4.57

-3.64

-4.2

Tax paid

0.53

-1.18

-0.32

-0.29

Working capital

-0.28

-2.42

-1.14

-15.98

Other operating items

Operating

-8.75

-3.36

-3.72

-19.15

Capital expenditure

1.44

14.33

12.03

9.19

Free cash flow

-7.31

10.96

8.3

-9.96

Equity raised

39.82

29.99

25.81

23.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

20.86

14.05

11

3.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.37

55

45.12

17.54

Mohit Paper Mill : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohit Paper Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.