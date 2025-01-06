Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.97
4.82
1.38
1.32
Depreciation
-5.02
-4.57
-3.64
-4.2
Tax paid
0.53
-1.18
-0.32
-0.29
Working capital
-0.28
-2.42
-1.14
-15.98
Other operating items
Operating
-8.75
-3.36
-3.72
-19.15
Capital expenditure
1.44
14.33
12.03
9.19
Free cash flow
-7.31
10.96
8.3
-9.96
Equity raised
39.82
29.99
25.81
23.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
20.86
14.05
11
3.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.37
55
45.12
17.54
