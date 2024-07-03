iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

38.75
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:56:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open39.5
  Day's High40.5
  52 Wk High50.01
  Prev. Close39.5
  Day's Low38
  52 Wk Low 25.5
  Turnover (lac)0.18
  P/E8.33
  Face Value10
  Book Value34.47
  EPS4.74
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.25
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

39.5

Prev. Close

39.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

40.5

Day's Low

38

52 Week's High

50.01

52 Week's Low

25.5

Book Value

34.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.25

P/E

8.33

EPS

4.74

Divi. Yield

0

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.07%

Non-Promoter- 35.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.52

24.07

19.15

17.17

Net Worth

44.52

38.07

33.15

31.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.39

131.98

101.36

88.24

yoy growth (%)

-38.32

30.21

14.86

-8.54

Raw materials

-28.1

-45.03

-32.47

-32.74

As % of sales

34.53

34.11

32.03

37.1

Employee costs

-4.13

-5.75

-3.13

-2.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.97

4.82

1.38

1.32

Depreciation

-5.02

-4.57

-3.64

-4.2

Tax paid

0.53

-1.18

-0.32

-0.29

Working capital

-0.28

-2.42

-1.14

-15.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.32

30.21

14.86

-8.54

Op profit growth

-79.91

23.75

-7.07

15.75

EBIT growth

-113.62

78.74

-0.49

0.9

Net profit growth

-207.42

201.09

2.93

17.35

No Record Found

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mohit Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Jain

Non Executive Director

Anju Jain

Non Executive Director

Shubhi Jain

Whole-time Director

Pradeep Kumar Rajput

Independent Director

Sourabh Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivam Sharma

Non Executive Director

Mohit Jain

Independent Director

Rakesh Juyal

Independent Director

Sakshi Jain

Independent Director

S Prakash

Independent Director

Shubhi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mohit Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Mohit Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on 30th June, 1992 as a Public Limited Company and got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30th September,1992. The Company is manufacturing various kinds of paper like Writing Printing Paper (colour and white), MG Poster paper, kraft paper and others various quality papers. The Company was promoted by Mr. Sandeep Jain and Family having vast experience to manufacture various grades of writing and printing paper and tissue paper. The Company having manufacturing unit at Bijnor, UP, is basically an agro based Company meaning that Company used agro product for manufacturing the final product i.e. paper like Bagasse and other agriculture waste product which are abundantly available in the vicinity of the manufacturing unit.The Company installed Chemical Recovery Plant which recovers caustic soda and produces a soda ash which is also a saleable bye product. It also installed Effluent Treatment Plant for Pollution Control and Water Management. It has a Captive Power Plant which cater the needs of power of the whole factory. Presently, the production capacity of the Company is 130 MT/per day and it always try to utilised its maximum production capacity.
Company FAQs

What is the Mohit Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Mohit Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is ₹54.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is 8.33 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohit Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is ₹25.5 and ₹50.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd?

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.06%, 3 Years at 42.64%, 1 Year at 44.06%, 6 Month at 9.51%, 3 Month at 7.69% and 1 Month at 5.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.92 %

