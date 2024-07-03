Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹39.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹40.5
Day's Low₹38
52 Week's High₹50.01
52 Week's Low₹25.5
Book Value₹34.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.25
P/E8.33
EPS4.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.52
24.07
19.15
17.17
Net Worth
44.52
38.07
33.15
31.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.39
131.98
101.36
88.24
yoy growth (%)
-38.32
30.21
14.86
-8.54
Raw materials
-28.1
-45.03
-32.47
-32.74
As % of sales
34.53
34.11
32.03
37.1
Employee costs
-4.13
-5.75
-3.13
-2.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.97
4.82
1.38
1.32
Depreciation
-5.02
-4.57
-3.64
-4.2
Tax paid
0.53
-1.18
-0.32
-0.29
Working capital
-0.28
-2.42
-1.14
-15.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.32
30.21
14.86
-8.54
Op profit growth
-79.91
23.75
-7.07
15.75
EBIT growth
-113.62
78.74
-0.49
0.9
Net profit growth
-207.42
201.09
2.93
17.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Jain
Non Executive Director
Anju Jain
Non Executive Director
Shubhi Jain
Whole-time Director
Pradeep Kumar Rajput
Independent Director
Sourabh Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivam Sharma
Non Executive Director
Mohit Jain
Independent Director
Rakesh Juyal
Independent Director
Sakshi Jain
Independent Director
S Prakash
Independent Director
Shubhi Jain
Summary
Mohit Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on 30th June, 1992 as a Public Limited Company and got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30th September,1992. The Company is manufacturing various kinds of paper like Writing Printing Paper (colour and white), MG Poster paper, kraft paper and others various quality papers. The Company was promoted by Mr. Sandeep Jain and Family having vast experience to manufacture various grades of writing and printing paper and tissue paper. The Company having manufacturing unit at Bijnor, UP, is basically an agro based Company meaning that Company used agro product for manufacturing the final product i.e. paper like Bagasse and other agriculture waste product which are abundantly available in the vicinity of the manufacturing unit.The Company installed Chemical Recovery Plant which recovers caustic soda and produces a soda ash which is also a saleable bye product. It also installed Effluent Treatment Plant for Pollution Control and Water Management. It has a Captive Power Plant which cater the needs of power of the whole factory. Presently, the production capacity of the Company is 130 MT/per day and it always try to utilised its maximum production capacity.
The Mohit Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is ₹54.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is 8.33 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohit Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd is ₹25.5 and ₹50.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.06%, 3 Years at 42.64%, 1 Year at 44.06%, 6 Month at 9.51%, 3 Month at 7.69% and 1 Month at 5.33%.
