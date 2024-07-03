iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Company Summary

38.55
(-3.09%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:08:00 PM

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Summary

Mohit Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on 30th June, 1992 as a Public Limited Company and got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 30th September,1992. The Company is manufacturing various kinds of paper like Writing Printing Paper (colour and white), MG Poster paper, kraft paper and others various quality papers. The Company was promoted by Mr. Sandeep Jain and Family having vast experience to manufacture various grades of writing and printing paper and tissue paper. The Company having manufacturing unit at Bijnor, UP, is basically an agro based Company meaning that Company used agro product for manufacturing the final product i.e. paper like Bagasse and other agriculture waste product which are abundantly available in the vicinity of the manufacturing unit.The Company installed Chemical Recovery Plant which recovers caustic soda and produces a soda ash which is also a saleable bye product. It also installed Effluent Treatment Plant for Pollution Control and Water Management. It has a Captive Power Plant which cater the needs of power of the whole factory. Presently, the production capacity of the Company is 130 MT/per day and it always try to utilised its maximum production capacity.

