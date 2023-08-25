Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Management Discussions

The Board of Directors presents hereunder an analysis of performance of the Company for the year 2022-23 and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on current business environment which may vary due to future economic and other developments.

Industry Structure and Development Global Economic Review:

The pulp and paper industry is one of the largest industries in the world and increased the contribution in the global economic. It is dominated by North American, Northern European and East Asian companies. Latin America and Australasia also have significant pulp and paper industries. Over the next few years, it is expected that both India and China will become key players in the paper industry. The pulp and paper industry is a large and growing portion of the worlds economy. The pulp and paper industry is faced with mounting environmental, political, and economic pressures to reduce the volume and toxicity of its industrial wastewater. During the last few years, the concept of system closure has been gaining popularity in the forest products industry with reason of the concept offers more flexibility in the sitting of new mills, including consideration of mill locations with limited fresh-water resources.

Paper products refers to items made up of paper products or commodities, such as paper towels, napkins (tissues paper), corrugated paper, and similar forms of cellulosic products that contain no more than 10% of non-cellulosic material by weight or volume, such as laminates, binders, coatings, or saturates. The main types of paper products are converted paper products, unfinished paper and pulp mills. The converted paper products industrial category consists mostly of companies that manufacture paper products from acquired paper and paper board. Wood and agro residue, waste and recycled paper are used as raw material to produce paper products, basically this type of paper industry called agro paper based paper industries. The different applications include writing paper, magazine paper, packaging paper, sanitary paper and other. The paper products market research report is one of a series of new reports from the Business Research Company that provides paper products market statistics, including paper products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a paper products market share, detailed paper products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the paper products industry. This paper products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry

In the point of global paper industries, total global paper products market grew from $974.14 billion in 2022 to $1036.59billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The paper products market is expected to grow to $1293.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The paper products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2021 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

The Indian paper industry is highly fragmented. It comprises of small, medium, and large paper mills with paper production capacity ranging from 10 to 1650 tonnes per day. As the primary raw resource for paper manufacture in the Indian hinterland, wood and agricultural waste is extensively used. The Indian paper industry is famous for its production of writing, newspaper, and commercial paper etc. Mills generate newsprint-grade paper using recycled wastepaper as the primary raw source. However, the raw material base has been changing significantly over the years. The paper industry in India produces 5 per cent of the worlds total paper. India accounts for about 5 per cent of the global paper market. The market is worth about US$ 8 billion. The paper industry in India generates an estimated Rs. 70,000 crore in yearly revenue, with a domestic market size of Rs. 80,000 crore. The paper industrys tax contribution to the Government is around Rs. 5,000 crore.

Opportunities

Paper industry is constantly growing worldwide, since paper consumption in consumer market is endless. With changing word and improving life style of individuals makes a difference in every industry with new possibilities and different industries like hoteling, packing, online market, and personal hygiene awareness in people will going to make positive changes in pulp and paper industry. A global market of consumers concerned about the environment has been created due to technological advancements. The Paper manufacturers have been looking for alternative petroleum-based products that are both biodegradable and preferable from an environmental standpoint.

In current days paper is best option and demand of paper increased day by day, the demand of paper due to many reasons, which are:

a. Anti-Plastic thinking: There is either a reduction or elimination of the use of plastic in packaging. Antiplastic sentiment encourages biodegradable pulp and paper alternatives. This movement is being pushed forward by various government agencies as well as citizens who are concerned about their health. The problems caused by plastic present a wealth of opportunities for the paper and pulp manufacturing sector.

b. The rise in online market: In global markets are seeing an increase in the sale of products online day by day. It is anticipated that this pattern will carry on furtherance of years. Because of the proliferation of online shopping, packaging has had to develop to make the most efficient use of shelf space. There has been an increase in the demand for raw materials and corrugated boxes.

c. Food-packaging: The food packaging industry is undergoing change. Recently, there has been a rise in demand for packaging that is resistant to grease. This component can be found in a wide range of different packaged goods and restaurants and paper is used to packaging the food.

The potential of growth for the industry lies in development of the economy, rising literacy rates, consumerism and standard of living. All these factors are in a positive move in India at present, which gives a good picture to the scenario of paper industry. Indian Economy is growing very fast. Its ratings in the world have improved during the few years. The world is showing keen interest in the Indian Market. So Indian Paper Industry is at an advantageous position to make the most of the opportunity offered by changing economic order.

As uses of these papers which are required in Food, courier, education, automobile, medicine and water, etc. industries have a good scope in India to set up their manufacturing units. India is the biggest importer of tea bag filters and also the cold storage papers are not being manufactured here which are used in the packaging of vegetables and fruits.

At present new machines come with various facilities helping to improve the efficiency and financial viability of mill. Your Company is always in search of such opportunities and is in the process of increasing its capacity and quality improvement. In the near future the Company is in the process of increasing its capacity.

Threats/Risks

Now these days Indian paper industry has a material place in global industries and due to globalization every treats for global industries is threats to Indian industry. Globally paper and pulp industry is facing significant threats related to deforestation and the loss of biodiversity. According to a report by WWF, over 80% of the worlds intact forest landscapes are at risk of being destroyed by human activities, and the paper industry is one of the major drivers of this destruction. (Source: World Wildlife Fund) According to a report by the Environmental Paper Network, the paper industry is the fifth-largest consumer of energy worldwide and the third-largest industrial emitter of greenhouse gases. It is responsible for approximately 5% of global carbon emissions.

Paper manufacturing industries faces many threats and challenges that need to be addressed in order to ensure its sustainability and growth, some threats and challenges facing the paper manufacturing industry are here: Environmental Impact: In paper manufacturing industries environmental issue is one of most critical issue. In the paper manufacturing there are significant amount uses of natural recourses like water, wood, energy, many types of chemicals and other materials having impact on environment. Our industry agro based paper manufacturing unit that means we use agricultures products to manufacturing the paper. We used sugarcane bagasse in manufacturing line and also used waste paper as required.

This includes using recycled materials, reducing waste and energy use, and implementing water conservation measures. In addition, the industry needs to work with governments and other stakeholders to develop policies and regulations that promote sustainable practices and protect the environment.

Manufacturing Cost: Manufacturing cost is also one of threats for the company/industry. Paper industry is one of most expensive industry because it required heavy capital investment in plant and machinery, raw material, building, administration, labor, equipment and working capital etc, as a result, the cost of production can be a major factor in the profitability and sustainability of paper manufacturers. One of the challenges facing the industry is the need to balance cost with other factors, such as quality, sustainability, and efficiency. In paper industry continuously investing in new technologies to improve efficiency can be costly in the short term but can lead to long-term cost savings and sustainability benefits. In addition, the paper manufacturing industry also faces pressure from consumers and stakeholders to maintain competitive pricing while also addressing environmental and social concerns. After facing challenges it is needs to focus on improving efficiency, reducing waste, and investing in sustainable practices and technologies that can improve profitability and reduce costs in the long term.

Intermediaries: In paper industry intermediaries play vital role. This industry believe on intermediaries because these intermediaries includes from supplier of raw material to dealer i.e. purchaser of final paper mean include supplier of raw material, internal and external parties and dealer, distributors and retailers. In strong industry required effective intermediaries which ensure reliable supply of raw materials and finished products, as well as to meet customer demands and comply with environmental and social standards. This requires the industry to work with suppliers and stakeholders to develop sustainable sourcing practices and ensure compliance with environmental and social standards. Global events effects the intermediaries like supply of raw material, finished products and also in import and export.

Reuse or Recycling: Reuse or recycling is another critical issue for paper industry. Infact recycling is backbone of paper industry, mostly paper manufacturing industry used to waste paper for manufacturing of finished paper i.e. final product. Recycling of paper not only a complicated and but also a costly process in meantime. Contamination, is the most hurdle in the recycling because the company received waste paper with other materials, such as food waste or plastic, it can make it difficult to recycle and can reduce the quality of the recycled product. This contamination can occur at any point in the recycling process, from collection to processing, and can result in additional costs for the industry.

Research and Development ("R&D"): R&D is another critical issue and challenges facing the paper manufacturing industry. The industry needs to continuously innovate to remain competitive, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and address the challenges facing the industry, such as environmental concerns and changing consumer preferences. One area of innovation in the industry is the development of new and improved paper products.

Segment or product wise Performance

During the year the company has achieved the good level of capacity utilization with respect to the manufacture of the paper and it was done due to the expertise of the Managing Director, the technical staff and the hard- work of our labourers. This is a good example of proper utilization of the capacity with minimum resources. The company is engaged in single segment of production i.e. manufacturing of paper, more than 98% of the turnover are depend paper segment. In relation of financial performance of the segment are: The Company has turnover (Net) of Rs. 22,216.5/- (In lakhs) as against previous figure of Rs. 14,079.85/- (In lakhs), the Company recorded increase in sale 57.79% (approx) further the Company recorded other Income in the respective year of Rs. 411.03/- (In lakhs) as against previous figure of Rs. 185.79/- (In lakhs), the Company recorded increase in other income 121.23% (approx). As total income of current year is Rs. 22,627.53/- (In lakhs) and previous year was of Rs. 14,265.64/- (In lakhs), the Company recorded increment of 58.51%. During the year under review PBDFET (Profit before Depreciation, Finance, Exceptional Item and Tax) was Rs. 1610.06/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 1002.04/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 60.68% (approx) and PBFET (Profit before Finance, Exceptional Item and Tax) was Rs. 1053.48/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 453.59/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 132.25% (approx) and PBET (Profit before Exceptional Item and Tax) was Rs. 705.48/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 127.76/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 452.19% (approx). Further under review PBT (Profit before Tax) was Rs. 705.48/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 127.76/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 452.19% (approx) in PBT. Net profit and PAT (Profit after Tax) was Rs. Rs. 491.56/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 196.14/- (In lakhs) reporting an increase of 150.62% (approx) in net profit as compared to previous year. Net profit and PATOCI (Profit after Tax and Other Comprehensive Income) was Rs. 491.56/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 198.76/- (In lakhs) reporting a increase of 147.31% (approx) in net profit as compared to previous year. Earning Per Share was during the year Rs. 3.51/- (Each Equity Share) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 1.4/- (Each Equity Share) reporting a increase of 150.79% (approx) in EPS as compared to previous year. Further under review Free Reserve and Surplus (Other Equity) was Rs. 2407.01/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 1915.44/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 25.66% (approx) and Cash and Cash Equivalents was Rs. 5.35/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 87.15/- (In lakhs), posting an decrement by -93.86% (approx).

Outlook

Measures of improvement for the paper industry:

1. Strong R& D for improving technology & automation.

2. Energy and Water should be used in a judicious way.

3. Effluent Standards should be improved by adopting green technologies.

4. Social Forestry methods should be used for improving the shortages in raw-material.

5. Specialized training should be imparted to enhance the skills and knowledge of man-power.

Internal Control System and Their Adequacy

Your Company possesses a good internal control system to ensure that all the assets are safe guarded and protected against the unauthorized use or disposition and that transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors review the internal control system and their adequacy from time to time.

Discussion of Financial Performance with respect to operational performance

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Indian Accounting Standards (INDs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Management of Mohit Paper Mills Limited accepts the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements as well as the various estimates and judgments used therein. The Statement has been made on prudent basis and reflects in a true and fair manner. Details of financials of the company for the financial year 2022-23:

Details of financials as per IND AS:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Current Financial Year (2022-2023) Previous Financial Year (2021-2022) Revenue from Operations 22,216.50 14079.85 Other Income 41.03 185.79 Total Income of the company 22,627.53 14265.64 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 1609.96 1002.04 Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 556.48 548.45 Profit before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 1053.48 453.59 Less: Finance Costs 348.00 325.83 Profit before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 705.48 127.76 Add/(less): Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 Profit before Tax Expense 127.76 127.76 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 213.92 (68.38) Profit for the year (1) 491.56 196.14 Other Comprehensive Income (2) 0.00 2.62 Total Comprehensive Income (1+2) 491.56 198.76 No. of Equity Share Capital of Rs. 10/- each 140 140 Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of Rs. 10/- each 1400 1400 Earning Per Equity Share 1. Basic EPS 3.51 1.40 2. Diluted EPS 3.51 1.40

Corporate/Operational Review:

Your Companys management is committed to aegis of the Company in every situation and also committed to achieving its objectives and goals. Presently the Company engaged in single segment i.e. manufacturing of paper, the management of the Company always keeps keen eyes on every transitions of the Company. The company is moving fast to maximization the wealth of shareholders and stakeholders of the Company.

In paper industry The Company is regularly exploring and critically appraising its domestic market, the company saw downfall in respect of revenue and other aspect in the last year due to stiff competition in the market. The Company has maintained good standards in its products and always be trying to give sharpness to the Companys marketing strategies.

On the part of financial performance of the Company during the financial year 2021-2022, the financial and non-financial performance gives good indicators for golden future of the Company. In this year the Company gives unexpected return and growth in sales and profits. The Company has recorded immense growth during the year under review. The Company has turnover (Net) of Rs. 22,216.5/- (In lakhs) as against previous figure of Rs. 14,079.85/- (In lakhs), the Company recorded increase in sale 57.79% (approx) further the Company recorded other Income in the respective year of Rs. 411.03/- (In lakhs) as against previous figure of Rs. 185.79/- (In lakhs), the Company recorded increase in other income 121.23% (approx). As total income of current year is Rs. 22,627.53/- (In lakhs) and previous year was of Rs. 14,265.64/- (In lakhs), the Company recorded increment of 58.51%.

During the year under review PBDFET (Profit before Depreciation, Finance, Exceptional Item and Tax) was Rs. 1610.06/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 1002.04/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 60.68% (approx) and PBFET (Profit before Finance, Exceptional Item and Tax) was Rs. 1053.48/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 453.59/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 132.25% (approx) and PBET (Profit before Exceptional Item and Tax) was Rs. 705.48/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 127.76/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 452.19% (approx).

Further under review PBT (Profit before Tax) was Rs. 705.48/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 127.76/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 452.19% (approx) in PBT. Net profit and PAT (Profit after Tax) was Rs. Rs. 491.56/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 196.14/- (In lakhs) reporting an increase of 150.62% (approx) in net profit as compared to previous year. Net profit and PATOCI (Profit after Tax and Other Comprehensive Income) was Rs. 491.56/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 198.76/- (In lakhs) reporting a increase of 147.31% (approx) in net profit as compared to previous year. Earning Per Share was during the year Rs. 3.51/- (Each Equity Share) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 1.4/- (Each Equity Share) reporting a increase of 150.79% (approx) in EPS as compared to previous year.

Further under review Free Reserve and Surplus (Other Equity) was Rs. 2407.01/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 1915.44/- (In lakhs), posting a increase by 25.66% (approx) and Cash and Cash Equivalents was Rs. 5.35/- (In lakhs) as compared to previous year figure of Rs. 87.15/- (In lakhs), posting an decrement by -93.86% (approx).

Human Resources/Industrial Relations

Human resource is the best resource of all the resources because it is the one which can properly take advantage of the other resources. It is the Companies belief that Human Resources is the driving force towards progress and success of the company. The Company seek to motivate and retain its professionals by offering reasonable compensation and opportunity to grow in the organization. The total permanent employees strength of the Company was 149 as on 31st March, 2023. Industrial relations remain cordial during the year.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the management discussion and analysis describing the Companies objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from those expressed and implied. Important matters that effects the companys performance is the economic conditions of demand and supply and price conditions in t he domestic and overseas market in which the Company operates, changes in the government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.

