MOHIT PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 to inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. In this connection as per the Companys Code of Practices & Procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for all Insiders with effect from 1st October 2024 and shall open after 48 hours of the declaration of the above referred financial results. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 have considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 P.M and concluded at 5:40 P.M the same day. The above information will also be made available on the website of the Company www.mohitpaper.in (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

MOHIT PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 August 2024 to inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. In this connection as per the Companys Code of Practices & Procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for all Insiders with effect from 1st July 2024 and shall open after 48 hours of the declaration of the above referred financial results. The above information will also be made available on the website of the Company www.mohitpaper.in The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

MOHIT PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone financials for the Year and quarter ended March 2024. Board of Directors inter aila consider and approved audited financials for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Disclosure of outcome of Board meeting held on March 30, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded on 05.15 P.m.

