|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.39
131.98
101.36
88.24
yoy growth (%)
-38.32
30.21
14.86
-8.54
Raw materials
-28.1
-45.03
-32.47
-32.74
As % of sales
34.53
34.11
32.03
37.1
Employee costs
-4.13
-5.75
-3.13
-2.85
As % of sales
5.08
4.36
3.08
3.23
Other costs
-47.22
-71.59
-57.99
-44.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.01
54.24
57.21
50.19
Operating profit
1.92
9.6
7.76
8.35
OPM
2.36
7.27
7.65
9.46
Depreciation
-5.02
-4.57
-3.64
-4.2
Interest expense
-2.94
-2.68
-2.81
-2.89
Other income
2.07
2.48
0.08
0.07
Profit before tax
-3.97
4.82
1.38
1.32
Taxes
0.53
-1.18
-0.32
-0.29
Tax rate
-13.46
-24.63
-23.47
-22.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.43
3.63
1.06
1.03
Exceptional items
0
-0.43
0
0
Net profit
-3.43
3.19
1.06
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-207.42
201.09
2.93
17.35
NPM
-4.22
2.42
1.04
1.16
