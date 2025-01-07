iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.09
(3.76%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.39

131.98

101.36

88.24

yoy growth (%)

-38.32

30.21

14.86

-8.54

Raw materials

-28.1

-45.03

-32.47

-32.74

As % of sales

34.53

34.11

32.03

37.1

Employee costs

-4.13

-5.75

-3.13

-2.85

As % of sales

5.08

4.36

3.08

3.23

Other costs

-47.22

-71.59

-57.99

-44.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.01

54.24

57.21

50.19

Operating profit

1.92

9.6

7.76

8.35

OPM

2.36

7.27

7.65

9.46

Depreciation

-5.02

-4.57

-3.64

-4.2

Interest expense

-2.94

-2.68

-2.81

-2.89

Other income

2.07

2.48

0.08

0.07

Profit before tax

-3.97

4.82

1.38

1.32

Taxes

0.53

-1.18

-0.32

-0.29

Tax rate

-13.46

-24.63

-23.47

-22.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.43

3.63

1.06

1.03

Exceptional items

0

-0.43

0

0

Net profit

-3.43

3.19

1.06

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-207.42

201.09

2.93

17.35

NPM

-4.22

2.42

1.04

1.16

