This is to inform you that 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through video-conferencing/ or other audio-visual means in compliance with applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. In compliance with the said circulars, electronic copies of the Notice of AGM, Annual Report and other documents required to be attached thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 will be sent to all shareholders whose email address are registered with Company/ Depository Participant(s)/ RTA and same will also be available at the website of Company at www.mohitpaper.in and BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and Registrar and Share Transfer Agent Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024, as per requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Result Pursuant to Regulations 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 27th Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)