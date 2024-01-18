|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 Aug 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|20
|Final
|Board Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for 1Q F.Y. 25 and Recommended Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24.
|Dividend
|3 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|2
|40
|Interim
|In the Board meeting held today, Board has approved an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (40%) per equity share on face value of Rs. 5.00/- per equity share.
