The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF is ₹29.97 and ₹30.24 as of 08 May ‘25