MPF Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.42
-1.39
-1.3
-1.16
Net Worth
-1.25
-1.22
-1.13
-0.99
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
1.21
1.06
0.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.07
-0.07
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.18
-0.03
-0.09
-0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.03
-0.07
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.01
-0.03
-0.13
Cash
0.14
0.02
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
-0.04
-0.01
-0.06
-0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.