Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
-0.01
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
28.04
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
161.79
207.17
0
0
Other costs
-0.17
-0.1
-0.16
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,568.78
1,195.33
0
0
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.13
-0.16
-0.21
OPM
1,830.57
1,502.5
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-7.58
0
-5.61
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.13
-0.16
-0.12
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.2
-0.13
-0.16
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.2
-0.13
-0.16
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
56.06
-21.21
29.42
-74.3
NPM
1,831.25
1,502.5
0
0
