MPF Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.13
-0.16
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.7
-0.44
-0.22
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
0.49
-0.57
-0.38
-0.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.49
-0.57
-0.38
-0.2
Equity raised
-1.91
-1.34
-0.7
-6.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.91
0
0.04
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.51
-1.92
-1.05
-7.07
