SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹96.09
Prev. Close₹96.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹96.09
Day's Low₹96.09
52 Week's High₹96.09
52 Week's Low₹14.41
Book Value₹-135.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.42
-1.39
-1.3
-1.16
Net Worth
-1.25
-1.22
-1.13
-0.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
-0.01
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
28.04
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.13
-0.16
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.7
-0.44
-0.22
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.04
0
0
0
Op profit growth
56
-21.12
-21.4
-58.61
EBIT growth
56
-21.19
29.38
-74.3
Net profit growth
56.06
-21.21
29.42
-74.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,229.5
|48.14
|90,898.04
|450.61
|1.16
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,928.55
|113.65
|48,290.47
|107.93
|0.3
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,334.75
|128.06
|30,726
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,293.6
|68.67
|24,318.9
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,937.3
|57.25
|21,270.97
|94.04
|0.88
|668.95
|184.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
Managing Director
Piyush Savaliya
Non Executive Director
Gopalkumar Baldha
Independent Director
Vivek Patoria
Independent Director
Arzoo Rabari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MPF Systems Ltd
Summary
MPF Systems Limited (Formerly known Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd), was incorporated on 2nd July, 1993. The Former Company, Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd, a member of Manu Chhabrias Jumbo Group came into existence on Demerger of Fire Securities Division from Mather & Platt India Ltd. The former Company was formed as a result of a Demerger of Mather and Platt (India) Limited on 18 April, 2001. Consequently the business of fire systems was transferred to the Company. Mather and Platt (India) Limited acquired 51 % paid-up equity share capital of the Company from Mather and Platt II Limited, Mauritius and consequently the Company became subsidiary of Mather and Platt (India) Limited during the year 2003. Through Share Purchase Agreement between Wilo AG, Germany and the erstwhile Promoters of the Company, the Company was made a subsidiary of Wilo AG during FY 2005.Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 01, 2014, the Company took on record the transfer of 1,887,697 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each held by Wilo Se (the erstwhile Holding Company), representing 55.48% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company, to Royal Nirman Private Limited; resulting in change of control in the Company. The Company renamed from Mather and Platt Fire Systems Limited to MPF Systems Limited effective on 7th February 2014. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of design, development, installation and servicing of Fire Securities systems.
The MPF Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPF Systems Ltd is ₹1.10 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of MPF Systems Ltd is 0 and -0.71 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPF Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPF Systems Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹96.09 as of 02 Dec ‘24
MPF Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.01%, 3 Years at 129.59%, 1 Year at 566.83%, 6 Month at 164.86%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
