Summary

MPF Systems Limited (Formerly known Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd), was incorporated on 2nd July, 1993. The Former Company, Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd, a member of Manu Chhabrias Jumbo Group came into existence on Demerger of Fire Securities Division from Mather & Platt India Ltd. The former Company was formed as a result of a Demerger of Mather and Platt (India) Limited on 18 April, 2001. Consequently the business of fire systems was transferred to the Company. Mather and Platt (India) Limited acquired 51 % paid-up equity share capital of the Company from Mather and Platt II Limited, Mauritius and consequently the Company became subsidiary of Mather and Platt (India) Limited during the year 2003. Through Share Purchase Agreement between Wilo AG, Germany and the erstwhile Promoters of the Company, the Company was made a subsidiary of Wilo AG during FY 2005.Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 01, 2014, the Company took on record the transfer of 1,887,697 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each held by Wilo Se (the erstwhile Holding Company), representing 55.48% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company, to Royal Nirman Private Limited; resulting in change of control in the Company. The Company renamed from Mather and Platt Fire Systems Limited to MPF Systems Limited effective on 7th February 2014. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of design, development, installation and servicing of Fire Securities systems.

Read More