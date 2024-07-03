iifl-logo-icon 1
MPF Systems Ltd Share Price

96.09
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.09
  • Day's High96.09
  • 52 Wk High96.09
  • Prev. Close96.09
  • Day's Low96.09
  • 52 Wk Low 14.41
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-135.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MPF Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

MPF Systems Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MPF Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MPF Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 99.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MPF Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.42

-1.39

-1.3

-1.16

Net Worth

-1.25

-1.22

-1.13

-0.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

-0.01

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

28.04

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.13

-0.16

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.7

-0.44

-0.22

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.04

0

0

0

Op profit growth

56

-21.12

-21.4

-58.61

EBIT growth

56

-21.19

29.38

-74.3

Net profit growth

56.06

-21.21

29.42

-74.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

MPF Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,229.5

48.1490,898.04450.611.162,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

3,928.55

113.6548,290.47107.930.31,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,334.75

128.0630,72669.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,293.6

68.6724,318.986.470.31705.33127.81

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

1,937.3

57.2521,270.9794.040.88668.95184.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MPF Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya

Managing Director

Piyush Savaliya

Non Executive Director

Gopalkumar Baldha

Independent Director

Vivek Patoria

Independent Director

Arzoo Rabari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MPF Systems Ltd

Summary

MPF Systems Limited (Formerly known Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd), was incorporated on 2nd July, 1993. The Former Company, Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd, a member of Manu Chhabrias Jumbo Group came into existence on Demerger of Fire Securities Division from Mather & Platt India Ltd. The former Company was formed as a result of a Demerger of Mather and Platt (India) Limited on 18 April, 2001. Consequently the business of fire systems was transferred to the Company. Mather and Platt (India) Limited acquired 51 % paid-up equity share capital of the Company from Mather and Platt II Limited, Mauritius and consequently the Company became subsidiary of Mather and Platt (India) Limited during the year 2003. Through Share Purchase Agreement between Wilo AG, Germany and the erstwhile Promoters of the Company, the Company was made a subsidiary of Wilo AG during FY 2005.Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 01, 2014, the Company took on record the transfer of 1,887,697 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each held by Wilo Se (the erstwhile Holding Company), representing 55.48% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company, to Royal Nirman Private Limited; resulting in change of control in the Company. The Company renamed from Mather and Platt Fire Systems Limited to MPF Systems Limited effective on 7th February 2014. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of design, development, installation and servicing of Fire Securities systems.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MPF Systems Ltd share price today?

The MPF Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of MPF Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPF Systems Ltd is ₹1.10 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of MPF Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MPF Systems Ltd is 0 and -0.71 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MPF Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPF Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPF Systems Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹96.09 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of MPF Systems Ltd?

MPF Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.01%, 3 Years at 129.59%, 1 Year at 566.83%, 6 Month at 164.86%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MPF Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MPF Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 99.95 %

