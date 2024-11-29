iifl-logo-icon 1
MPF Systems Ltd Board Meeting

96.09
(0.00%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

MPF Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
MATHER & PLATT FIRE SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Capital Restructuring by the way of Reduction of existing share capital and allotment of new shares upon infusion of funds by way of Equity Contribution by tire Resolution applicant in the CD; 2. Reconstitution of the board of directors and KMP of the CD; 3. Other items if any Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding cessation of Directors and KMP of the Company pursuant to approved Resolution Plan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
MATHER & PLATT FIRE SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that Erstwhile Resolution professional/ Chairman of Monitoring committee has scheduled the second Monitoring committee Meeting on Wednesday 13th November 2024 through electronic mode to consider approve and take on record: 1) Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30th 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Any other item if any The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 has been revised to 13/11/2024 1) Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Any other item, if any. Further We wish to inform you that Erstwhile Resolution professional/ chairman of Monitoring committee has scheduled the second Monitoring committee Meeting on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 through electronic mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH OUTCOME OF THE MONITORING COMMITTEE MEETING FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
MATHER & PLATT FIRE SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Enclosed herewith Outcome of Meeting dated 14/08/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202415 May 2024
MATHER & PLATT FIRE SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that Resolution Professional has scheduled the Eighth Committee of Creditors (CoC) Meeting along with the suspended Board of directors on Tuesday 21st May 2024 through electronic mode. ATTACHED HEREWITH OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING ATTACHED HEREWITH FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH NEWSPAPER CLIPPINGS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
MATHER & PLATT FIRE SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that Resolution Professional has scheduled the third Committee of Creditors (CoC) Meeting along with the suspended Board of directors on Saturday 10th February 2024 through electronic mode. ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE OUTCOME OF THE MEETING DATED 10/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

