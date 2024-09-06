MPF Systems Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments

Your Company is engaged in hire purchase, leasing giving on rent or otherwise finance plant and machinery etc. However the rates of interest going south ward , though the process has started its progress is slow as compared to what the industry expects. The Company is evaluating various options in the present scenario. The management is optimistic that in the current year the environment for investment in certain core sectors will become viable keeping a long term perspective in mind.

Opportunities and Threats

Your Management is evaluating various business opportunities and threats. Fluctuating market conditions still remain a major threat to the company. New investments opportunities in equity linked instruments and mutual funds are being given importance.

Business Outlook

Your Company is evaluating various options to raise low cost funds for investments in core sectors where growth is assured in the long term at a reasonable return on investment and risks are low.

Your Companys strategy going forward would be to diversify into core areas where risks are limited and prospects of long term growth in the sector is well established. Decrease in market fluctuations and risks associated with the companys business have provided the company with opportunities of growth and diversification. Diversification of investments will be given due importance. Keeping in mind the positive sentiment in the stock market in the past year. The company mainly focused in low cost housing. The Company completely discontinued its food processing activities.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

As part of the effort to evaluate the effectiveness of the internal control systems, your Company reviews all the control measures on a periodic basis and recommends improvements, wherever appropriate. The Audit Committee regularly reviews the audit findings as well as the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control measures. Steps are been taken to upgrade the internal control systems from time to time.

Human Resources

At the moment there are not many employees but as the Company plans to diversify, importance on properman power recruitment with the required skill sets will be emphasized.

Resources / Industrial Relations

The company recognizes the importance of Human resource development. The company has an adequate pool of professionals who are qualified and experienced and recruitment will be made as and when required.

