MPL Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

12.1
(-4.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:27:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.55

-24.63

-28.76

-192.12

Net Worth

-3.05

-12.13

-16.26

-179.62

Minority Interest

Debt

3.49

1.49

1.17

182.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.43

-10.64

-15.09

2.84

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.91

1.8

1.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.99

0.96

0.93

0.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.23

-13.63

-18.13

-0.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.84

1.27

1.3

3.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.99

-1.18

-1.01

-1.88

Creditor Days

21,443.75

Other Current Liabilities

-1.08

-13.72

-18.42

-2.1

Cash

0.54

1.1

0.31

0.54

Total Assets

0.44

-10.66

-15.09

2.84

