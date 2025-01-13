MPL Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.55
-24.63
-28.76
-192.12
Net Worth
-3.05
-12.13
-16.26
-179.62
Minority Interest
Debt
3.49
1.49
1.17
182.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.43
-10.64
-15.09
2.84
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.91
1.8
1.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.99
0.96
0.93
0.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.23
-13.63
-18.13
-0.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.84
1.27
1.3
3.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.99
-1.18
-1.01
-1.88
Creditor Days
21,443.75
Other Current Liabilities
-1.08
-13.72
-18.42
-2.1
Cash
0.54
1.1
0.31
0.54
Total Assets
0.44
-10.66
-15.09
2.84
No Record Found
