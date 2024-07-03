SectorPlastic products
Open₹12.95
Prev. Close₹12.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.41
Day's High₹12.95
Day's Low₹11.55
52 Week's High₹24.35
52 Week's Low₹11.2
Book Value₹-2.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.8
P/E1.78
EPS7.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.55
-24.63
-28.76
-192.12
Net Worth
-3.05
-12.13
-16.26
-179.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
4.05
22.08
21.25
yoy growth (%)
-99.2
-81.65
3.88
-31.8
Raw materials
0
-2.68
-15.81
-14.88
As % of sales
0
66.27
71.6
70.04
Employee costs
-0.48
-2.07
-1.87
-1.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.67
-2.31
0.17
1.19
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.21
-0.24
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-4.71
1.05
0.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.2
-81.65
3.88
-31.8
Op profit growth
-70.47
-753.96
-72.44
-49.53
EBIT growth
-71.06
-1,450.64
-85.61
-53.56
Net profit growth
-71.05
-1,459.88
-85.68
-45.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Madhup B Vaghani
Non Executive Director
Radhika S Rane
Independent Director
Devendra Negi
Independent Director
Gopal Ajay Malpani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishakha Jain
Reports by MPL Plastics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1972 as a partnership firm, MPL Plastics Ltd (formerly known as Milton Plastics Ltd) was converted into a Public Limited Company on May 1st, 1992. The Company is having manufacturing unit at Silvassa. It carries out the activity of jobwork/processing work of plastic and thermoware products. Currently, the Company has totally stopped all its operations due to various reasons, which badly affected the operations of the Company.The company manufactures a range of plastic household items, insulated thermoware items, vacuum flasks, blossomates, and components and fitments for the automobile industry and various engineering products made from plastics. It launched Funny Bunny baby care product range which includes about 36 baby care products. The product range also includes chinaware and glassware. The companys products are sold under the Milton brand name. Historically, the Company was the first to launch the Thermoware range in India, by developing its own technology and technical know-how and pioneered the Thermoware segment. In 1995, it entered into a joint venture with the Hong Kong-based Electricals and Electronics (EEL), to launch domestic appliances like sandwich toasters, hand mixers, hair dryers, etc. In 1999, the company introduces six new product ranges namely Microwavable Containers of various sizes, Non-stick ware, Water Purification System, Soft Thermoware Products, Pet Bottles/Jars of various sizes and shapes and Glass Based Tea and Dinnerware.The Bo
Read More
The MPL Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPL Plastics Ltd is ₹15.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MPL Plastics Ltd is 1.78 and -4.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPL Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPL Plastics Ltd is ₹11.2 and ₹24.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MPL Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.99%, 3 Years at 10.12%, 1 Year at -24.04%, 6 Month at -22.80%, 3 Month at -7.84% and 1 Month at -2.91%.
