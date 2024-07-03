Summary

Incorporated in 1972 as a partnership firm, MPL Plastics Ltd (formerly known as Milton Plastics Ltd) was converted into a Public Limited Company on May 1st, 1992. The Company is having manufacturing unit at Silvassa. It carries out the activity of jobwork/processing work of plastic and thermoware products. Currently, the Company has totally stopped all its operations due to various reasons, which badly affected the operations of the Company.The company manufactures a range of plastic household items, insulated thermoware items, vacuum flasks, blossomates, and components and fitments for the automobile industry and various engineering products made from plastics. It launched Funny Bunny baby care product range which includes about 36 baby care products. The product range also includes chinaware and glassware. The companys products are sold under the Milton brand name. Historically, the Company was the first to launch the Thermoware range in India, by developing its own technology and technical know-how and pioneered the Thermoware segment. In 1995, it entered into a joint venture with the Hong Kong-based Electricals and Electronics (EEL), to launch domestic appliances like sandwich toasters, hand mixers, hair dryers, etc. In 1999, the company introduces six new product ranges namely Microwavable Containers of various sizes, Non-stick ware, Water Purification System, Soft Thermoware Products, Pet Bottles/Jars of various sizes and shapes and Glass Based Tea and Dinnerware.The Bo

