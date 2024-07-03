iifl-logo-icon 1
MPL Plastics Ltd Share Price

12.64
(-0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.95
  • Day's High12.95
  • 52 Wk High24.35
  • Prev. Close12.7
  • Day's Low11.55
  • 52 Wk Low 11.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.41
  • P/E1.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.59
  • EPS7.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.8
  • Div. Yield0
MPL Plastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

12.95

Prev. Close

12.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.41

Day's High

12.95

Day's Low

11.55

52 Week's High

24.35

52 Week's Low

11.2

Book Value

-2.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.8

P/E

1.78

EPS

7.12

Divi. Yield

0

MPL Plastics Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MPL Plastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MPL Plastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 75.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MPL Plastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.55

-24.63

-28.76

-192.12

Net Worth

-3.05

-12.13

-16.26

-179.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

4.05

22.08

21.25

yoy growth (%)

-99.2

-81.65

3.88

-31.8

Raw materials

0

-2.68

-15.81

-14.88

As % of sales

0

66.27

71.6

70.04

Employee costs

-0.48

-2.07

-1.87

-1.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.67

-2.31

0.17

1.19

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.21

-0.24

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

-4.71

1.05

0.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.2

-81.65

3.88

-31.8

Op profit growth

-70.47

-753.96

-72.44

-49.53

EBIT growth

-71.06

-1,450.64

-85.61

-53.56

Net profit growth

-71.05

-1,459.88

-85.68

-45.18

View Ratios

View Annually Results

MPL Plastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MPL Plastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Madhup B Vaghani

Non Executive Director

Radhika S Rane

Independent Director

Devendra Negi

Independent Director

Gopal Ajay Malpani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishakha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MPL Plastics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1972 as a partnership firm, MPL Plastics Ltd (formerly known as Milton Plastics Ltd) was converted into a Public Limited Company on May 1st, 1992. The Company is having manufacturing unit at Silvassa. It carries out the activity of jobwork/processing work of plastic and thermoware products. Currently, the Company has totally stopped all its operations due to various reasons, which badly affected the operations of the Company.The company manufactures a range of plastic household items, insulated thermoware items, vacuum flasks, blossomates, and components and fitments for the automobile industry and various engineering products made from plastics. It launched Funny Bunny baby care product range which includes about 36 baby care products. The product range also includes chinaware and glassware. The companys products are sold under the Milton brand name. Historically, the Company was the first to launch the Thermoware range in India, by developing its own technology and technical know-how and pioneered the Thermoware segment. In 1995, it entered into a joint venture with the Hong Kong-based Electricals and Electronics (EEL), to launch domestic appliances like sandwich toasters, hand mixers, hair dryers, etc. In 1999, the company introduces six new product ranges namely Microwavable Containers of various sizes, Non-stick ware, Water Purification System, Soft Thermoware Products, Pet Bottles/Jars of various sizes and shapes and Glass Based Tea and Dinnerware.The Bo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MPL Plastics Ltd share price today?

The MPL Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of MPL Plastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPL Plastics Ltd is ₹15.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MPL Plastics Ltd is 1.78 and -4.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MPL Plastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPL Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPL Plastics Ltd is ₹11.2 and ₹24.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MPL Plastics Ltd?

MPL Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.99%, 3 Years at 10.12%, 1 Year at -24.04%, 6 Month at -22.80%, 3 Month at -7.84% and 1 Month at -2.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MPL Plastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MPL Plastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 75.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR MPL Plastics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

