|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
4.05
22.08
21.25
yoy growth (%)
-99.2
-81.65
3.88
-31.8
Raw materials
0
-2.68
-15.81
-14.88
As % of sales
0
66.27
71.6
70.04
Employee costs
-0.48
-2.07
-1.87
-1.86
As % of sales
1,511.87
51.22
8.5
8.79
Other costs
-0.3
-1.85
-4
-3.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
951.25
45.74
18.11
14.47
Operating profit
-0.75
-2.56
0.39
1.42
OPM
-2,363.12
-63.24
1.77
6.68
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.21
-0.24
-0.3
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0.45
0.02
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.67
-2.31
0.17
1.19
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.67
-2.31
0.17
1.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.67
-2.31
0.17
1.19
yoy growth (%)
-71.05
-1,459.88
-85.68
-45.18
NPM
-2,097.18
-57.24
0.77
5.6
