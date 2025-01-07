iifl-logo-icon 1
MPL Plastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.65
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:33:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

4.05

22.08

21.25

yoy growth (%)

-99.2

-81.65

3.88

-31.8

Raw materials

0

-2.68

-15.81

-14.88

As % of sales

0

66.27

71.6

70.04

Employee costs

-0.48

-2.07

-1.87

-1.86

As % of sales

1,511.87

51.22

8.5

8.79

Other costs

-0.3

-1.85

-4

-3.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

951.25

45.74

18.11

14.47

Operating profit

-0.75

-2.56

0.39

1.42

OPM

-2,363.12

-63.24

1.77

6.68

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.21

-0.24

-0.3

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0.45

0.02

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.67

-2.31

0.17

1.19

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.67

-2.31

0.17

1.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.67

-2.31

0.17

1.19

yoy growth (%)

-71.05

-1,459.88

-85.68

-45.18

NPM

-2,097.18

-57.24

0.77

5.6

