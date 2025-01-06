MPL Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.67
-2.31
0.17
1.19
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.21
-0.24
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-4.71
1.05
0.97
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
-7.24
0.97
1.85
Capital expenditure
-0.06
-0.58
-0.01
-42.88
Free cash flow
-1.22
-7.82
0.96
-41.02
Equity raised
-382.98
-375.19
-372.3
-374.37
Investing
0.03
-0.09
-0.31
-0.15
Financing
46.22
46.22
46.22
46.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-337.96
-336.88
-325.42
-369.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.