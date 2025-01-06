iifl-logo-icon 1
MPL Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.5
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR MPL Plastics Ltd

MPL Plastics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.67

-2.31

0.17

1.19

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.21

-0.24

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

-4.71

1.05

0.97

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

-7.24

0.97

1.85

Capital expenditure

-0.06

-0.58

-0.01

-42.88

Free cash flow

-1.22

-7.82

0.96

-41.02

Equity raised

-382.98

-375.19

-372.3

-374.37

Investing

0.03

-0.09

-0.31

-0.15

Financing

46.22

46.22

46.22

46.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-337.96

-336.88

-325.42

-369.32

MPL Plastics : related Articles

No Record Found

