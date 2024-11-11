|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Board Meeting Outcome - Disclosure under Regulation 33 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors interalia have approved the Quarterly unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th June, 2024, of MPL Plastics Limited (the Company), which were approved and taken on record by Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 after reviewed by Audit Committee. The Board meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Quarterly and year to date Financial results for the year ended 31/03/2024 We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors interalia have approved the Quarterly and Year ended audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, of MPL Plastics Limited (the Company), which were approved and taken on record by Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, March 24, 2024 after reviewed by Audit Committee. The Board meeting commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m. Ms. Vishaka Jain was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Approval of Quarterly and ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of MPL Plastics Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31st December 2023 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. This intimation is also made available on the Companys website. Kindly take note of the above. With reference to the mail received from BSE seeking clarification regarding Board meeting commencement and conclusion time for approval of Financial Results for quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Kindly take note that the pursuant to the regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with signed Limited Review Report, which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th February, 2024. The Meeting commenced at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.20 pm. Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.