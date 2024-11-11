Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Board Meeting Outcome - Disclosure under Regulation 33 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors interalia have approved the Quarterly unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th June, 2024, of MPL Plastics Limited (the Company), which were approved and taken on record by Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 after reviewed by Audit Committee. The Board meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

MPL Plastics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Quarterly and year to date Financial results for the year ended 31/03/2024 We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors interalia have approved the Quarterly and Year ended audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, of MPL Plastics Limited (the Company), which were approved and taken on record by Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, March 24, 2024 after reviewed by Audit Committee. The Board meeting commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m. Ms. Vishaka Jain was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Approval of Quarterly and ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024