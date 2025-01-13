iifl-logo-icon 1
MSR India Ltd Balance Sheet

6.87
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.44

31.44

31.44

31.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.93

-17.86

-38.37

-36.54

Net Worth

14.51

13.58

-6.93

-5.1

Minority Interest

Debt

7.73

21.01

29.19

37.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.24

34.59

22.26

32.49

Fixed Assets

0.01

11.72

16.29

21.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

24.47

24.47

13.28

11.49

Networking Capital

-2.35

-1.86

-7.71

-0.54

Inventories

0

0.01

2.95

2.33

Inventory Days

28.8

Sundry Debtors

0

0.3

1.61

0.64

Debtor Days

7.91

Other Current Assets

0.32

0.79

1.47

0.94

Sundry Creditors

-1.03

-1.62

-12.24

-3.35

Creditor Days

41.41

Other Current Liabilities

-1.64

-1.34

-1.5

-1.11

Cash

0.12

0.26

0.34

0.28

Total Assets

22.25

34.59

22.25

32.49

