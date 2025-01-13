MSR India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.44
31.44
31.44
31.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.93
-17.86
-38.37
-36.54
Net Worth
14.51
13.58
-6.93
-5.1
Minority Interest
Debt
7.73
21.01
29.19
37.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.24
34.59
22.26
32.49
Fixed Assets
0.01
11.72
16.29
21.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.47
24.47
13.28
11.49
Networking Capital
-2.35
-1.86
-7.71
-0.54
Inventories
0
0.01
2.95
2.33
Inventory Days
28.8
Sundry Debtors
0
0.3
1.61
0.64
Debtor Days
7.91
Other Current Assets
0.32
0.79
1.47
0.94
Sundry Creditors
-1.03
-1.62
-12.24
-3.35
Creditor Days
41.41
Other Current Liabilities
-1.64
-1.34
-1.5
-1.11
Cash
0.12
0.26
0.34
0.28
Total Assets
22.25
34.59
22.25
32.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.