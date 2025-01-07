iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MSR India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.5
(-6.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MSR India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.52

50.13

140.03

112.6

yoy growth (%)

-41.1

-64.2

24.36

-36.36

Raw materials

-57.6

-21.86

-105.09

-98.76

As % of sales

195.11

43.61

75.04

87.7

Employee costs

-3.64

-5.16

-3.42

-2.07

As % of sales

12.35

10.3

2.44

1.84

Other costs

-13.72

-16.6

-25.59

-7.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.5

33.12

18.28

6.54

Operating profit

-45.45

6.49

5.91

4.39

OPM

-153.96

12.95

4.22

3.9

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.89

-3.1

-3.28

Interest expense

-3.99

-3.66

-0.97

-0.03

Other income

0.13

0.1

0.18

0.03

Profit before tax

-51.72

0.03

2.02

1.11

Taxes

11.27

0

-0.25

-0.2

Tax rate

-21.8

3.12

-12.66

-18.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-40.44

0.03

1.77

0.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-40.44

0.03

1.77

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-1,23,188.84

-98.14

95.28

7.13

NPM

-136.98

0.06

1.26

0.8

MSR India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MSR India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.