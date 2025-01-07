Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.52
50.13
140.03
112.6
yoy growth (%)
-41.1
-64.2
24.36
-36.36
Raw materials
-57.6
-21.86
-105.09
-98.76
As % of sales
195.11
43.61
75.04
87.7
Employee costs
-3.64
-5.16
-3.42
-2.07
As % of sales
12.35
10.3
2.44
1.84
Other costs
-13.72
-16.6
-25.59
-7.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.5
33.12
18.28
6.54
Operating profit
-45.45
6.49
5.91
4.39
OPM
-153.96
12.95
4.22
3.9
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.89
-3.1
-3.28
Interest expense
-3.99
-3.66
-0.97
-0.03
Other income
0.13
0.1
0.18
0.03
Profit before tax
-51.72
0.03
2.02
1.11
Taxes
11.27
0
-0.25
-0.2
Tax rate
-21.8
3.12
-12.66
-18.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-40.44
0.03
1.77
0.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-40.44
0.03
1.77
0.9
yoy growth (%)
-1,23,188.84
-98.14
95.28
7.13
NPM
-136.98
0.06
1.26
0.8
