iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MSR India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.95
(1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MSR India Ltd

MSR India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-51.72

0.03

2.02

1.11

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.89

-3.1

-3.28

Tax paid

11.27

0

-0.25

-0.2

Working capital

-45.76

23.53

14.02

-7.07

Other operating items

Operating

-88.6

20.66

12.68

-9.45

Capital expenditure

0.1

4.04

2.78

11.64

Free cash flow

-88.49

24.7

15.46

2.18

Equity raised

7.8

7.23

3.19

1.1

Investing

-0.3

0.35

0

0

Financing

3.34

21.86

12.18

0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-77.65

54.15

30.84

3.38

MSR India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MSR India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.