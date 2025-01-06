MSR India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-51.72
0.03
2.02
1.11
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.89
-3.1
-3.28
Tax paid
11.27
0
-0.25
-0.2
Working capital
-45.76
23.53
14.02
-7.07
Other operating items
Operating
-88.6
20.66
12.68
-9.45
Capital expenditure
0.1
4.04
2.78
11.64
Free cash flow
-88.49
24.7
15.46
2.18
Equity raised
7.8
7.23
3.19
1.1
Investing
-0.3
0.35
0
0
Financing
3.34
21.86
12.18
0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-77.65
54.15
30.84
3.38
