SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹6.96
Prev. Close₹6.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.99
Day's High₹7.08
Day's Low₹6.77
52 Week's High₹14.38
52 Week's Low₹6.01
Book Value₹2.22
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.44
31.44
31.44
31.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.93
-17.86
-38.37
-36.54
Net Worth
14.51
13.58
-6.93
-5.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.52
50.13
140.03
112.6
yoy growth (%)
-41.1
-64.2
24.36
-36.36
Raw materials
-57.6
-21.86
-105.09
-98.76
As % of sales
195.11
43.61
75.04
87.7
Employee costs
-3.64
-5.16
-3.42
-2.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-51.72
0.03
2.02
1.11
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.89
-3.1
-3.28
Tax paid
11.27
0
-0.25
-0.2
Working capital
-45.76
23.53
14.02
-7.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.1
-64.2
24.36
-36.36
Op profit growth
-799.91
9.76
34.66
138.69
EBIT growth
-1,389.51
23.49
162.27
14.29
Net profit growth
-1,23,188.84
-98.14
95.28
7.13
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gundala Raju
Independent Director
Bhagyalakshmi Sathya Saladi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Durgaa Dideva Varaprasad Challa
Whole-time Director
Vinod Kumar Maganti
Independent Director
Suneetha Goriparthi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Jain
Independent Director
Annapurna Maripati
Independent Director
Boddu Sri Ram Chowdary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MSR India Ltd
Summary
MSR India Limited was originally incorporated in 1983 with the name Remidicherla Power Limited and changed its name to Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited in July 2010. Again, the Company changed the name from Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited to MSR India Ltd in June 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in infrastructure, construction, and related activities in India. It involves in civil works and land development activities. The companys infrastructure projects include construction of national highways, fly-overs, dams, bridges, coal handling plants, and workshops; and property development projects comprise high rise structures, hospitality and retail industry structures, and power and mining projects. It provides engineering and construction services for civil work projects. The Companys major business activities include Manufacturing of Copper water bottles, vermicelli, Atta and special purpose components for ISRO. The Company has added slew of new clientele for its copper smelting unit. The new product portfolio consists of worlds first Seamless Copper Bottle. They are excited to redefine the contours of Indian copper water bottles sector.Copper wire has several important properties that make it a natural for electrical wiring. With Copper Wire/ rod connections are easy and sure, because it has a high melting point. It can take surprisingly heavy overloads or current surges without damage or danger. The greatest advantage of copper strip lies in its strength, good co
Read More
The MSR India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSR India Ltd is ₹43.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MSR India Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSR India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSR India Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹14.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MSR India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.65%, 3 Years at -21.03%, 1 Year at -35.10%, 6 Month at -24.20%, 3 Month at -11.71% and 1 Month at -8.90%.
