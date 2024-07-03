Summary

MSR India Limited was originally incorporated in 1983 with the name Remidicherla Power Limited and changed its name to Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited in July 2010. Again, the Company changed the name from Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited to MSR India Ltd in June 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in infrastructure, construction, and related activities in India. It involves in civil works and land development activities. The companys infrastructure projects include construction of national highways, fly-overs, dams, bridges, coal handling plants, and workshops; and property development projects comprise high rise structures, hospitality and retail industry structures, and power and mining projects. It provides engineering and construction services for civil work projects. The Companys major business activities include Manufacturing of Copper water bottles, vermicelli, Atta and special purpose components for ISRO. The Company has added slew of new clientele for its copper smelting unit. The new product portfolio consists of worlds first Seamless Copper Bottle. They are excited to redefine the contours of Indian copper water bottles sector.Copper wire has several important properties that make it a natural for electrical wiring. With Copper Wire/ rod connections are easy and sure, because it has a high melting point. It can take surprisingly heavy overloads or current surges without damage or danger. The greatest advantage of copper strip lies in its strength, good co

