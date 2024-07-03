iifl-logo-icon 1
MSR India Ltd Share Price

6.95
(1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.96
  • Day's High7.08
  • 52 Wk High14.38
  • Prev. Close6.86
  • Day's Low6.77
  • 52 Wk Low 6.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value2.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MSR India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

6.96

Prev. Close

6.86

Turnover(Lac.)

2.99

Day's High

7.08

Day's Low

6.77

52 Week's High

14.38

52 Week's Low

6.01

Book Value

2.22

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MSR India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

MSR India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MSR India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.51%

Non-Promoter- 5.21%

Institutions: 5.21%

Non-Institutions: 24.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MSR India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.44

31.44

31.44

31.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.93

-17.86

-38.37

-36.54

Net Worth

14.51

13.58

-6.93

-5.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.52

50.13

140.03

112.6

yoy growth (%)

-41.1

-64.2

24.36

-36.36

Raw materials

-57.6

-21.86

-105.09

-98.76

As % of sales

195.11

43.61

75.04

87.7

Employee costs

-3.64

-5.16

-3.42

-2.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-51.72

0.03

2.02

1.11

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.89

-3.1

-3.28

Tax paid

11.27

0

-0.25

-0.2

Working capital

-45.76

23.53

14.02

-7.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.1

-64.2

24.36

-36.36

Op profit growth

-799.91

9.76

34.66

138.69

EBIT growth

-1,389.51

23.49

162.27

14.29

Net profit growth

-1,23,188.84

-98.14

95.28

7.13

No Record Found

MSR India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MSR India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gundala Raju

Independent Director

Bhagyalakshmi Sathya Saladi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Durgaa Dideva Varaprasad Challa

Whole-time Director

Vinod Kumar Maganti

Independent Director

Suneetha Goriparthi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Jain

Independent Director

Annapurna Maripati

Independent Director

Boddu Sri Ram Chowdary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MSR India Ltd

Summary

MSR India Limited was originally incorporated in 1983 with the name Remidicherla Power Limited and changed its name to Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited in July 2010. Again, the Company changed the name from Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited to MSR India Ltd in June 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in infrastructure, construction, and related activities in India. It involves in civil works and land development activities. The companys infrastructure projects include construction of national highways, fly-overs, dams, bridges, coal handling plants, and workshops; and property development projects comprise high rise structures, hospitality and retail industry structures, and power and mining projects. It provides engineering and construction services for civil work projects. The Companys major business activities include Manufacturing of Copper water bottles, vermicelli, Atta and special purpose components for ISRO. The Company has added slew of new clientele for its copper smelting unit. The new product portfolio consists of worlds first Seamless Copper Bottle. They are excited to redefine the contours of Indian copper water bottles sector.Copper wire has several important properties that make it a natural for electrical wiring. With Copper Wire/ rod connections are easy and sure, because it has a high melting point. It can take surprisingly heavy overloads or current surges without damage or danger. The greatest advantage of copper strip lies in its strength, good co
Company FAQs

What is the MSR India Ltd share price today?

The MSR India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of MSR India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSR India Ltd is ₹43.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MSR India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MSR India Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MSR India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSR India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSR India Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹14.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MSR India Ltd?

MSR India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.65%, 3 Years at -21.03%, 1 Year at -35.10%, 6 Month at -24.20%, 3 Month at -11.71% and 1 Month at -8.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MSR India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MSR India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.51 %
Institutions - 5.22 %
Public - 24.27 %

