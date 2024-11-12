Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MSR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

MSR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

MSR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) .

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024