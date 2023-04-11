To the Members,

MSR India Limited Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Your directors have pleasure in presenting here the 41st Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Standalone Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial summary/highlights:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2024 has been as under:

Particulars Amount in Lakhs 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover/Income (Gross) 0.38 453.99 Other Income 0.37 4.54 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense (437.02) 458.53 Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 26.48 138.48 Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense (463.50) 320.05 Less: Finance Costs 28.78 474.44 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense (492.28) (154.39) Add/(less): Exceptional items 585.76 2159.42 Profit /loss before Tax Expense 93.48 931.61 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) - (1119.14) Profit /loss for the year (1) 93.48 2050.75 Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) -- -- Total (1+2) 93.48 2050.75 Less: Transfer to Debenture Redemption Reserve -- -- Less: Transfer to Reserves -- -- Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares -- -- Less: Dividend paid on Preference Shares -- -- Less: Dividend Distribution Tax -- -- Balance carried forward 93.48 2050.75

2. Overview & state of the companys affairs:

The Directors wish to report that your company has achieved the total income of Rs. 0.76 and profits of Rs. 93.48 as against the income of Rs. 458.53 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 2050.75 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

Further the Company has disposed its assets to repay the outstanding borrowings due to Banks and Financial institutions. There is a drastic downwards change in the revenues of the company with comparative financials.

3. Dividend:

Keeping the Companys growth plans in mind, your directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year.

4. Transfer to reserves:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

5. Material changes & commitment affecting the financial position of the company:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred during the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

6. Significant & material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals:

No significant or material orders have been passed against the Company by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals, which impacts the going concern status and companys operations in future.

7. Revision of financial statements:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

8. Transfer of un-claimed dividend and shares transferred to Investor Education and Protection:

There is no such amount of Un-paid or Unclaimed Dividend and shares due to be transferred in Investor and Education and Protection Fund for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

9. Details of utilization of funds:

During the year under review, the Company has not raised any funds through Preferential Allotment or Qualified Institutions Placement as specified under Regulation 32(7A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

10. Change in the nature of business, if any:

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

11. Details of Nodal Officer:

The Company has designated Mr. Rohit Jain as a Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

12. Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

13. Deposits from public:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Y ear ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

14. Depository System:

SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that the transfer, except transmission and transposition, of securities shall be carried out in dematerialized form only with effect from 1st April 2019. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system as well as to avoid frauds, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories. The Company has, directly as well as through its RTA, sent intimation to shareholders who are holding shares in physical form, advising them to get the shares dematerialized.

15. Independent directors familiarization programmes:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations and businesses and financial performance of the Company, significant development so as to enable them to take well-informed decisions in timely manner. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Direct meetings with the Chairman are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

The details of familiarisation programme held in FY 2023- 24 are also disclosed on the Companys website and its web link is http://www.msrindia.in .

16. Board Evaluation

Performance of the Board and Board Committees was evaluated on various parameters such as structure, composition, diversity, experience, corporate governance competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations, quality of decision-making and overall Board effectiveness. Performance of individual Directors was evaluated on parameters, such as meeting attendance, participation and contribution, engagement with colleagues on the Board, responsibility towards stakeholders and independent judgement. All the Directors were subjected to peer-evaluation.

All the Directors participated in the evaluation process. The results of evaluation were discussed in the Board meeting held on 10th February 2024. The Board discussed the performance evaluation reports of the Board, Board Committees, Individual Directors and noted the suggestions / inputs of

the Directors. Recommendations arising from this entire process were deliberated upon by the Board to augment its effectiveness and optimize individual strengths of the Directors.

The detailed procedure followed for the performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and Individual Directors is enumerated in the Corporate Governance Report.

17. Audit Committee Recommendations:

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

18. Number of Board the Meetings:

The Board of Directors duly met Eight (8) times on 11.04.2023, 29.05.2023, 11.07.2023, 17.07.2023, 10.08.2023, 07.09.2023, 20.10.2023 and 10.02.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

19. Committees of the Board:

There are various Board constituted Committees as stipulated under the Act and Listing Regulations namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. Brief details pertaining to composition, terms of reference, meetings held and attendance of these Committees during the year has been enumerated in Corporate Governance report forming part of this Annual Report.

20. Directors and key managerial personnel:

Appointment / Re-Appointment / Resignation / Retirement of Directors of the Company:

• Mrs. Suneetha Goriparthi retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment.

• Mr. Rohit Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company was appointed w.e.f 11th April, 2023.

• Mr. Saladi Arjun Kumar (DIN: 08444994) has been re-appointed as Independent Director of the Company for periof of 5 Years w.e.f. 06th May, 2024 however resigned w.e.f. 05th August, 2024.

As required under Regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointment are given as under:

Particulars Mrs. Suneetha Goriparthi Mrs. Annapurna Maripati Mr. Boddu Sri Ram Chowdary Date of Birth 01.06.1991 13.06.1986 29.01.2001 Brief resume of the Director B. Com Passed and has an experience in Finance, Accounting, Audit and T ax Planning. B.Com passed and has experience over years in Marketing MBA and has an experience in Finance, Marketing and Management Nature of expertise in specific functional areas Finance and Accounting Marketing, Administration & Management Finance, Marketing and supervision Disclosure of relationships between directors inter-se Names of listed entities in which the person also holds the directorship and the membership of Committees of the board along with listed entities from which the person has resigned in the past three years Shareholding of nonexecutive directors in the listed entity, including shareholding as a beneficial owner In case of independent directors, the skills and capabilities required for the role and the manner in which the proposed person meets such requirements. She possess the requisite knowledge, skills and capabilities required for the role. He possess the requisite knowledge, skills and capabilities required for the role.

Key Managerial Personnel for the Financial Year 2023-24.

• Mr. Gundala Raju, Non-Executive -Independent Director of the Company

• Mr. Saladi Aijun Kumar, Non-Executive -Independent Director of the company.

• Mrs. Sathya Bhagyalakshmi Saladi, Non-Executive - Independent Director of the company.

• Mrs. Suneetha Goriparthi, Non-executive Director of the company.

• Mr. Vinod Kumar Maganti, Whole Time Director of the company.

• Mr. Durga Adi Deva Vara Prasad Challa, Whole Time Director & CFO of the company.

• Ms. Rohit Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company.

21. Statutory audit and auditors report:

The members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on 26th December, 2020 have appointed M/s. M.M. Reddy & Co., as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of 42nd Annual General meeting of the Company.

The Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 from the statutory auditors of the Company.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

22. Internal auditors:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on quarterly basis by M/s. L. Sivakumar & Associates, the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

The Board has appointed M/s. L. Sivakumar & Associates, Hyderabad as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

23. Secretarial Auditor & Audit Report:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Nishant Darak, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 26646) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-I and forms integral part of this Report. The following are the qualifications given by the Secretarial Auditor:

Sl. No. Qualifications 1 Section 137(1)-Company has not filed the copy of the financial statements along with all the documents which are required to be or attached to such financial statements under this Act, duly adopted at the annual general meeting of the company with the Registrar within thirty days of the date of annual general meeting in Form AOC-4 XBRL for the financial year ended 31.03.2023. 2 Section 92(4)-Company has not file with the Registrar a copy of the annual return in Form MGT-7, within sixty days from the date on which the annual general meeting is held. 3 Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018- Company has made Delay in submission of Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2023 and 31st December, 2023. SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 4 Regulation 14- The annual listing fees for the Financial Year 2023- 24 was not paid within the due date. 5 Regulation 27- Company has made delay of one day in submission of Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 due to technical issues faced while uploading the XBRL with BSE. 6 Regulation 46- Company does not have functional website.

Management Response: The Management has assured that corrective action has been initiated to avoid such instances in future.

24. Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated May 30, 2023, was given by M/s. Nishant Darak & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries which was submitted to BSE Limited within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

25. Cost Records and Cost Audit:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

26. No Frauds reported by statutory auditors:

During the Financial Y ear 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

27. Declaration by the Company:

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Act read with Rule 14 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

28. Capital of the company:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 32,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Two Crores only) divided into 6,40,00,000 equity shares (Six Crore Forty Lakhs only) of Rs. 5/- each.

The Paid -up capital of the company is Rs. 31,44,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-one Crores Forty-four Lakhs only) divided into 6,28,80,000 equity shares (Six Crore Twenty-Eight Lakhs Eighty Thousand only) of Rs.5/- each.

29. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange outgo:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder and Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

Power: 2023-24 2022-23 No. of Units consumed -- 3.29 Lakhs Unit Rate (Rs.) -- 10.48 Total Amount (Rs.) -- 33.54 Lakhs Fuel: -- -- No. of Units Consumed (Ltrs) -- -- Unit Rate (per Ltr.) (Rs.) -- -- Total Amount (Rs.) -- --

B. Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

1. Foreign Exchange Earnings: Rs. Nil

2. Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

30. Composition of CSR Committee and Contents of CSR Policy:

Since the Company does not have the net worth of Rs. 500 Crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1000 Crore or more, or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crore or more during the financial year, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

31. Management discussion and analysis report:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as per the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) is attached separately as ‘Annexure- II.

32. Risk management policy:

The Board of Directors had constituted Risk Management Committee to identify elements of risk in different areas of operations and to develop policy for actions associated to mitigate the risks. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis.

33. Corporate governance:

Your Company has taken adequate steps to ensure compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under the Listing Regulations. A separate section on Corporate Governance, forming a part of this Report and the requisite certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance as Annexure-III.

34. Annual Return:

Pursuant to Sections 92 & 134(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is also available on the Companys website URL: https://www.msrindia.in.

35. Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading:

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time), the Company has formulated a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading ("Insider Trading Code") and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI").

The Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of UPSI is available on the website of the Company at https://www.msrindia.in.

36. Internal Financial Control Systems:

Your Company has well laid out policies on financial reporting, asset management, adherence to Management policies and also on promoting compliance of ethical and well-defined standards. The Company follows an exhaustive budgetary control and standard costing system. Moreover, the management team regularly meets to monitor goals and results and scrutinizes reasons for deviations in order to take necessary corrective steps. The Audit Committee which meets at regular intervals also reviews the internal control systems with the Management and the internal auditors.

The internal audit is conducted at the Company and covers all key areas. All audit observations and follow up actions are discussed with the Management as also the Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee reviews them regularly.

37. Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that: -

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards and schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as on 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024;

c. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. Proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were followed and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

38. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177(10) the Act, enabling stakeholders to report any concern of unethical behaviour, suspected fraud or violation.

The said policy inter-alia provides safeguard against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Stakeholders including directors and employees have access to the Managing Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the year under review, no stakeholder was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.msrindia.in .

39. Wholetime Director and CFO Certification:

As required Regulation 17(8) read with Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Wholetime Director & CFO certification is attached with the annual report.

40. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments:

The year under review, the Company has not given any loans or corporate guarantee or provided any security during the year.

41. Investor Relations:

The Company continuously strives for excellence in its Investor Relations engagement with International and Domestic investors through structured conference-calls and periodic investor/analyst interactions like individual meetings, participation in investor conferences, quarterly earnings calls and analyst meet from time to time. The Company ensures that critical information about the Company is available to all the investors, by uploading all such information on the Companys website.

42. Related Party Transactions:

There were no contracts, arrangements or transaction during the year that fall under Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Policy on Materiality of and dealing with Related Party Transactions is available on the Companys website.

43. Declaration of independence:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with criteria of independence as prescribed both under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) read with Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations.

In compliance with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the PIDs of the Company have registered themselves with the India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar and have included their names in the databank of Independent Directors within the statutory timeline. They have also confirmed that they will appear for the online proficiency test within a period of one year, wherever applicable.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

44. Policy on directors appointment and remuneration:

In adherence to the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The said Policy extract is covered in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report and is also uploaded on the Companys website at www.msrindia.in.

45. Statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration Drawn and the name of every employee as per rule 5(2) & (3) of the companies (appointment & remuneration) rules, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. is given in Annexure-IV to this Report.

During the year, NONE of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs. 8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

46. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of (Mr. Durgaadideva Varaprasad Challa), Whole time director of the Company to the median remuneration of the employee is 2:1.

47. Failure to implement corporate actions:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company.

48. Corporate insolvency resolution process initiated under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016.

No corporate insolvency resolution processes were initiated against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under review.

49. Secretarial Standards:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, the Company was in compliance with the Secretarial Standards (SS) i.e., SS-1 and SS- 2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively.

50. Non-executive directors compensation and disclosures:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

51. Industry based disclosures as mandated by the respective laws governing the company:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

52. Prevention of sexual harassment at workplace:

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various policies and practices. The Company always endeavours to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

The Company has adopted a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace which aims at prevention of harassment of employees and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of undesired behaviour. An Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") has been set up by the senior management (with women employees constituting the majority). The ICC is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment and follows the guidelines provided in the Policy.

During the financial year ended March 31,2024, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment have been received.

53. Policies:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website www.msrindia.in.

54. Highlights of performance of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies and their contribution to the overall performance of the company during the period under report:

Company does not have of subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies.

55. Listing on Stock Exchanges:

The Companys shares are listed on BSE Limited. The details are provided in the corporate governance report which form part of annual report

56. Green Initiatives:

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiative and going beyond it to create new green initiatives, electronic copy of the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company are sent to all Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s).

57. Deviations, if any observed-on funds raised through public issue, preferential Issue etc:

During the year under review, company has not raised any funds from public or through preferential allotment.

58. Event based disclosures:

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:

a. Issue of sweat equity share: The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section-54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules,2014.

b. Issue of shares with differential rights: The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section-43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules,2014.

c. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section - 62 (1) (b) of the Act read with Rule 12 (9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

d. Non- Exercising of voting rights: During the year under review, there were no instances of nonexercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section-67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

e. Buy back shares: The Company did not buy-back any shares during the period under review.

f. Preferential Allotment of Shares: The Company did not allot any shares on preferential basis during the period under review.

59. Details of application made or proceeding pending under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

60. Details of difference between valuation amount on one time settlement and Valuation while availing loan from banks and financial institutions:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

61. Acknowledgements:

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company.

Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions, other statutory authorities like SEBI, ROC, Stock Exchange, NSDL, CDSL, etc and shareholders of the Company for their continued support for the growth of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of MSR India Limited