Mukat Pipes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.92
5.92
5.92
5.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.75
-13.12
-12.85
-12.74
Net Worth
-6.83
-7.2
-6.93
-6.82
Minority Interest
Debt
3.55
3.57
3.57
3.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Total Liabilities
-0.4
-0.75
-0.48
-0.34
Fixed Assets
0.96
1.07
1.17
1.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.52
2.52
2.52
2.52
Networking Capital
-5.59
-4.86
-4.62
-4.68
Inventories
0.85
0.9
0.37
0.76
Inventory Days
22.06
45.07
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.68
1.96
2.11
2.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.06
-0.09
-0.06
Creditor Days
5.36
3.55
Other Current Liabilities
-8.08
-7.66
-7.01
-7.46
Cash
1.71
0.51
0.46
0.44
Total Assets
-0.4
-0.76
-0.47
-0.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.