Mukat Pipes Ltd Balance Sheet

18.65
(-4.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:56:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.92

5.92

5.92

5.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.75

-13.12

-12.85

-12.74

Net Worth

-6.83

-7.2

-6.93

-6.82

Minority Interest

Debt

3.55

3.57

3.57

3.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Total Liabilities

-0.4

-0.75

-0.48

-0.34

Fixed Assets

0.96

1.07

1.17

1.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.52

2.52

2.52

2.52

Networking Capital

-5.59

-4.86

-4.62

-4.68

Inventories

0.85

0.9

0.37

0.76

Inventory Days

22.06

45.07

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.68

1.96

2.11

2.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.06

-0.09

-0.06

Creditor Days

5.36

3.55

Other Current Liabilities

-8.08

-7.66

-7.01

-7.46

Cash

1.71

0.51

0.46

0.44

Total Assets

-0.4

-0.76

-0.47

-0.33

