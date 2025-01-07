iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukat Pipes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.84
(0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6.12

6.15

4.47

5.45

yoy growth (%)

-0.51

37.44

-17.94

3.39

Raw materials

-4.7

-4.66

-2.52

-4.1

As % of sales

76.78

75.86

56.47

75.27

Employee costs

-0.92

-0.97

-1.05

-0.86

As % of sales

15.06

15.88

23.53

15.77

Other costs

-0.76

-0.75

-1.07

-1.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.57

12.28

23.93

26.07

Operating profit

-0.27

-0.24

-0.17

-0.93

OPM

-4.41

-4.03

-3.95

-17.12

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

Other income

0.42

0.42

0.38

0.47

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.09

-0.04

-0.7

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-0.09

-0.04

-0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

-0.09

-0.04

-0.7

yoy growth (%)

22.13

95.53

-93.14

231.39

NPM

-1.87

-1.53

-1.07

-12.87

