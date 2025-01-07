Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.12
6.15
4.47
5.45
yoy growth (%)
-0.51
37.44
-17.94
3.39
Raw materials
-4.7
-4.66
-2.52
-4.1
As % of sales
76.78
75.86
56.47
75.27
Employee costs
-0.92
-0.97
-1.05
-0.86
As % of sales
15.06
15.88
23.53
15.77
Other costs
-0.76
-0.75
-1.07
-1.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.57
12.28
23.93
26.07
Operating profit
-0.27
-0.24
-0.17
-0.93
OPM
-4.41
-4.03
-3.95
-17.12
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Other income
0.42
0.42
0.38
0.47
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.09
-0.04
-0.7
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-0.09
-0.04
-0.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-0.09
-0.04
-0.7
yoy growth (%)
22.13
95.53
-93.14
231.39
NPM
-1.87
-1.53
-1.07
-12.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.