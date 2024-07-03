SectorSteel
Open₹19.25
Prev. Close₹20.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹20.96
Day's Low₹19.18
52 Week's High₹25.98
52 Week's Low₹11.44
Book Value₹-5.76
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.59
P/E168.17
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.92
5.92
5.92
5.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.75
-13.12
-12.85
-12.74
Net Worth
-6.83
-7.2
-6.93
-6.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.12
6.15
4.47
5.45
yoy growth (%)
-0.51
37.44
-17.94
3.39
Raw materials
-4.7
-4.66
-2.52
-4.1
As % of sales
76.78
75.86
56.47
75.27
Employee costs
-0.92
-0.97
-1.05
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.09
-0.04
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.31
0.18
0.12
-0.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.51
37.44
-17.94
3.39
Op profit growth
8.93
40.43
-81.07
97.55
EBIT growth
-41.09
-43.49
-113.71
7.61
Net profit growth
22.13
95.53
-93.14
231.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
900.5
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
132.2
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
938.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,488.15
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Chairman & Exec. Director
Rupinder Singh Ahluwalia
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Kaur Ahluwalia
Non Executive Director
Mandeep Ahluwalia Pahwa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaspinder Singh Saluja
Independent Director
Atul Rajkumar Bali
Independent Director
Atamjeet Singh
Independent Director
Gunjan Jain Juneja
Summary
Incorporated in 1987 at Rajpura, Mukat Pipes Ltd was promoted by B S Ahuwalia and his two sons to manufacture Submerged Arc Welded(SAW) pipes. Initially, the company had facilities in Patiala to manufacture 5000 tpa of large diameter (ranging from 16 inches to 60 inches) SAW pipes upto 6 mtr in length and upto 20 mm thickness. The Company supply pipes to mini hydro power projects installed in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.Mukat Pipes entered the capital market by making a public issue in Jan.93, to part-finance a Rs 16.9-cr expansion scheme to increase the installed capacity of SAW pipes from 5000 tpa to 20,000 tpa, to enable the company to produce pipes of greater diameters (upto 130 inches). Even though Mukats capacity (20,600 tpa) was small compared to that of SAW Pipes (2,50,000 tpa), the Company had capacity of producing pipes of diameters ranging from 16 inches to 130 inches, whereas SAW Pipes was limited to pipes of diameters only upto 40 inches.The products were used in rigorous applications such as transportation of oil, gas, chemicals, slurry, water and sewage as well as transportation of solids using air or liquid propellants. They were also used for erection of oil rig platforms. One of its units at Baramati completed the expansion project in 2002-03 and the production commenced during the same year.The Companys truncated project for manufacturing Large Diameter Pipes became operational and was commissioned on March 15, 2004. Again, the Baramati Unit in Mah
The Mukat Pipes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukat Pipes Ltd is ₹24.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mukat Pipes Ltd is 168.17 and -3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukat Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukat Pipes Ltd is ₹11.44 and ₹25.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mukat Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.07%, 3 Years at 26.08%, 1 Year at 37.09%, 6 Month at 31.12%, 3 Month at -4.09% and 1 Month at 4.07%.
