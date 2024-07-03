iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukat Pipes Ltd Share Price

20.79
(3.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.25
  • Day's High20.96
  • 52 Wk High25.98
  • Prev. Close20.18
  • Day's Low19.18
  • 52 Wk Low 11.44
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E168.17
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-5.76
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mukat Pipes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

19.25

Prev. Close

20.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

20.96

Day's Low

19.18

52 Week's High

25.98

52 Week's Low

11.44

Book Value

-5.76

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.59

P/E

168.17

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Mukat Pipes Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mukat Pipes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mukat Pipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mukat Pipes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.92

5.92

5.92

5.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.75

-13.12

-12.85

-12.74

Net Worth

-6.83

-7.2

-6.93

-6.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6.12

6.15

4.47

5.45

yoy growth (%)

-0.51

37.44

-17.94

3.39

Raw materials

-4.7

-4.66

-2.52

-4.1

As % of sales

76.78

75.86

56.47

75.27

Employee costs

-0.92

-0.97

-1.05

-0.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.09

-0.04

-0.7

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.31

0.18

0.12

-0.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.51

37.44

-17.94

3.39

Op profit growth

8.93

40.43

-81.07

97.55

EBIT growth

-41.09

-43.49

-113.71

7.61

Net profit growth

22.13

95.53

-93.14

231.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mukat Pipes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.5

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.2

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

938.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,488.15

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukat Pipes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Rupinder Singh Ahluwalia

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Kaur Ahluwalia

Non Executive Director

Mandeep Ahluwalia Pahwa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaspinder Singh Saluja

Independent Director

Atul Rajkumar Bali

Independent Director

Atamjeet Singh

Independent Director

Gunjan Jain Juneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukat Pipes Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1987 at Rajpura, Mukat Pipes Ltd was promoted by B S Ahuwalia and his two sons to manufacture Submerged Arc Welded(SAW) pipes. Initially, the company had facilities in Patiala to manufacture 5000 tpa of large diameter (ranging from 16 inches to 60 inches) SAW pipes upto 6 mtr in length and upto 20 mm thickness. The Company supply pipes to mini hydro power projects installed in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.Mukat Pipes entered the capital market by making a public issue in Jan.93, to part-finance a Rs 16.9-cr expansion scheme to increase the installed capacity of SAW pipes from 5000 tpa to 20,000 tpa, to enable the company to produce pipes of greater diameters (upto 130 inches). Even though Mukats capacity (20,600 tpa) was small compared to that of SAW Pipes (2,50,000 tpa), the Company had capacity of producing pipes of diameters ranging from 16 inches to 130 inches, whereas SAW Pipes was limited to pipes of diameters only upto 40 inches.The products were used in rigorous applications such as transportation of oil, gas, chemicals, slurry, water and sewage as well as transportation of solids using air or liquid propellants. They were also used for erection of oil rig platforms. One of its units at Baramati completed the expansion project in 2002-03 and the production commenced during the same year.The Companys truncated project for manufacturing Large Diameter Pipes became operational and was commissioned on March 15, 2004. Again, the Baramati Unit in Mah
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mukat Pipes Ltd share price today?

The Mukat Pipes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mukat Pipes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukat Pipes Ltd is ₹24.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mukat Pipes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mukat Pipes Ltd is 168.17 and -3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mukat Pipes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukat Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukat Pipes Ltd is ₹11.44 and ₹25.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mukat Pipes Ltd?

Mukat Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.07%, 3 Years at 26.08%, 1 Year at 37.09%, 6 Month at 31.12%, 3 Month at -4.09% and 1 Month at 4.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mukat Pipes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mukat Pipes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukat Pipes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

