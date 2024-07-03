Summary

Incorporated in 1987 at Rajpura, Mukat Pipes Ltd was promoted by B S Ahuwalia and his two sons to manufacture Submerged Arc Welded(SAW) pipes. Initially, the company had facilities in Patiala to manufacture 5000 tpa of large diameter (ranging from 16 inches to 60 inches) SAW pipes upto 6 mtr in length and upto 20 mm thickness. The Company supply pipes to mini hydro power projects installed in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.Mukat Pipes entered the capital market by making a public issue in Jan.93, to part-finance a Rs 16.9-cr expansion scheme to increase the installed capacity of SAW pipes from 5000 tpa to 20,000 tpa, to enable the company to produce pipes of greater diameters (upto 130 inches). Even though Mukats capacity (20,600 tpa) was small compared to that of SAW Pipes (2,50,000 tpa), the Company had capacity of producing pipes of diameters ranging from 16 inches to 130 inches, whereas SAW Pipes was limited to pipes of diameters only upto 40 inches.The products were used in rigorous applications such as transportation of oil, gas, chemicals, slurry, water and sewage as well as transportation of solids using air or liquid propellants. They were also used for erection of oil rig platforms. One of its units at Baramati completed the expansion project in 2002-03 and the production commenced during the same year.The Companys truncated project for manufacturing Large Diameter Pipes became operational and was commissioned on March 15, 2004. Again, the Baramati Unit in Mah

