iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukat Pipes Ltd AGM

18.76
(4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:06:00 PM

Mukat Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
AGM 14/09/2024 As required under Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 14th September, 2024 for your reference and records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) The 37th Annual General Meeting of Mukat Pipes Limited was held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) without physical attendance of the Members at the AGM. The details letter is attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report in respect of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appointment of Independent Directors - 2 (Two) Nos at the Annual General Meeting held on 14th September, 2024 and the Scrutinizers Report for passing the Resolution was received on 16th September, 2024 as per detailed letter attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024) The 37th Annual General Meeting of Mukat Pipes Limited was held on Saturday, 14th September, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual without physical attendance of the Members at the AGM. The detailed letter is attached herewith. This submission is a revised submission in response to email dated 18/09/2024 received from BSE. The Original submission was made on 16/09/2024 within the stipulated time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)

Mukat Pipes: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukat Pipes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.