Mukat Pipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.09
-0.04
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.31
0.18
0.12
-0.47
Other operating items
Operating
-0.55
-0.04
-0.06
-1.29
Capital expenditure
-0.1
0.01
0.03
0.2
Free cash flow
-0.65
-0.03
-0.03
-1.08
Equity raised
-25.47
-25.28
-24.84
-23.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.51
3.66
3.67
3.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-22.62
-21.66
-21.2
-20.54
