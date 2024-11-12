Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MUKAT PIPES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and further clarification given by BSE vide its letter no. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 02.04.2019 regarding Trading Restriction Period please note that the trading window shall remain closed for Designated Persons till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Please take the same on your records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12.11.2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following business: 1) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. Time of Commencement of the Meeting: 2:00 p.m. Time of Conclusion of the Meeting: 3:30 p.m. Please take the same on records (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

MUKAT PIPES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and further clarification given by BSE vide its letter no. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 02.04.2019 regarding Trading Restriction Period please note that the trading window shall remain closed for Designated Persons till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th August, 2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following business: 1) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended30th June, 2024. 2) Appointment of 2 (Two) Independent Directors as detailed in the Letter attached. 3) Noting of Completion of Term of Existing Non-Executive Independent Directors. The second term of Mr. Kamal Jain (DIN: 02229015) and Mr. Amrik Singh Grewal (DIN:01239180) as the Non-Executive Independent Director(s) on the Board of the Company will end on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

MUKAT PIPES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please take note pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and further clarification given by BSE vide its letter no. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 02.04.2019 regarding Trading Restriction Period please note that the trading window shall remain closed for Designated Persons till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May, 22, 2024 considered and approved appointment of Ms. Reema Arya, ACMA, M.Com, Patiala (M.No.33342), as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further the brief profile of the Internal Auditor is as under: 1. As per academic qualification, She is a post graduate in Commerce, and professionally qualified as Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) 2. She also conducts Internal and Cost Audits and has practice since 2013. She also has Banking experience (From 2007 to 2013) 3. Professional Summary:, Seasoned auditing professional, knowledgeable about risk aversion strategies, cost reduction options and financial processes. Please take the same on your records This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 22nd May, 2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following business: 1) Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & year ended 31st Mary, 2024. 2) Appointment of Internal Auditors for F.Y. 2024-25. Please take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024