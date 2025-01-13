Multibase India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.62
12.62
12.62
12.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.95
113.32
104.82
101.02
Net Worth
134.57
125.94
117.44
113.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.02
1.01
0.95
0.91
Total Liabilities
135.59
126.95
118.39
114.55
Fixed Assets
11.58
11.14
11.13
10.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.54
0.46
0.34
0.34
Networking Capital
12.76
11
12.53
12.5
Inventories
11.78
8.49
12.53
12.09
Inventory Days
82.55
Sundry Debtors
9.01
11.41
10.96
11.24
Debtor Days
76.75
Other Current Assets
1.36
1.75
0.75
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-6.74
-7.66
-9.68
-9.97
Creditor Days
68.07
Other Current Liabilities
-2.65
-2.99
-2.03
-1.6
Cash
110.71
104.36
94.37
91.34
Total Assets
135.59
126.96
118.37
114.55
