Multibase India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

329.9
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Multibase India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.45

59.77

108.54

86.47

yoy growth (%)

-10.57

-44.93

25.51

22.99

Raw materials

-35.99

-39.49

-65.95

-54.73

As % of sales

67.33

66.07

60.75

63.29

Employee costs

-3.89

-5.1

-4.04

-4.05

As % of sales

7.29

8.54

3.72

4.68

Other costs

-6.82

-8.62

-9.98

-8.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.77

14.43

9.19

10.17

Operating profit

6.73

6.54

28.56

18.89

OPM

12.59

10.94

26.31

21.84

Depreciation

-0.99

-0.95

-0.81

-0.67

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

4.09

4.37

2.11

2.09

Profit before tax

9.83

9.95

29.87

20.3

Taxes

-3.11

-2.41

-10.31

-7.02

Tax rate

-31.71

-24.29

-34.54

-34.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.71

7.53

19.55

13.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.71

7.53

19.55

13.28

yoy growth (%)

-10.92

-61.43

47.18

34.5

NPM

12.56

12.61

18.01

15.36

