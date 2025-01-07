Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.45
59.77
108.54
86.47
yoy growth (%)
-10.57
-44.93
25.51
22.99
Raw materials
-35.99
-39.49
-65.95
-54.73
As % of sales
67.33
66.07
60.75
63.29
Employee costs
-3.89
-5.1
-4.04
-4.05
As % of sales
7.29
8.54
3.72
4.68
Other costs
-6.82
-8.62
-9.98
-8.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.77
14.43
9.19
10.17
Operating profit
6.73
6.54
28.56
18.89
OPM
12.59
10.94
26.31
21.84
Depreciation
-0.99
-0.95
-0.81
-0.67
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
4.09
4.37
2.11
2.09
Profit before tax
9.83
9.95
29.87
20.3
Taxes
-3.11
-2.41
-10.31
-7.02
Tax rate
-31.71
-24.29
-34.54
-34.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.71
7.53
19.55
13.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.71
7.53
19.55
13.28
yoy growth (%)
-10.92
-61.43
47.18
34.5
NPM
12.56
12.61
18.01
15.36
