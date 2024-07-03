SectorPlastic products
Open₹340.25
Prev. Close₹342.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.21
Day's High₹346
Day's Low₹325.3
52 Week's High₹621.8
52 Week's Low₹225
Book Value₹110.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)413.87
P/E28.97
EPS11.82
Divi. Yield0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.62
12.62
12.62
12.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.95
113.32
104.82
101.02
Net Worth
134.57
125.94
117.44
113.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.45
59.77
108.54
86.47
yoy growth (%)
-10.57
-44.93
25.51
22.99
Raw materials
-35.99
-39.49
-65.95
-54.73
As % of sales
67.33
66.07
60.75
63.29
Employee costs
-3.89
-5.1
-4.04
-4.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.83
9.95
29.87
20.3
Depreciation
-0.99
-0.95
-0.81
-0.67
Tax paid
-3.11
-2.41
-10.31
-7.02
Working capital
8.81
21.79
17.91
13.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.57
-44.93
25.51
22.99
Op profit growth
2.9
-77.09
51.21
36.5
EBIT growth
-1.24
-66.65
47.1
34.28
Net profit growth
-10.92
-61.43
47.18
34.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Dhanak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharti Dhar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Krishan Phophali
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mark Stephen Metaxas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jason Galinski
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyush S Chhajed
Independent Non Exe. Director
B. Renganathan
Multibase India Limited was incorporated in the name of Synergy Polymers Limited on 17th December, 1991. In 1999, the name of Company was changed to Synergy Mulitibase Limited and further to Multibase India Limited on August 31, 2007. Multibase India Ltd is part of the Multibase SA group, a leading compounder in Europe, the USA and India. In 2002, the Company was acquired by Multibase SA, subsidiary of Dow Corning Corporation and thus became a Dow corning Company. The company is engaged in in manufacturing, trading and selling of polypropylene compound, thermoplastic elastomer, silicon master batch and thermoplastic master batch. It is a diverse yet integrated manufacturing company of thermoplastic elastomers and silicone-based products.The companys product TPSiV (1180-50D) is used as the jacketing material in automotive brake cables. Siloxane Masterbatches are used as internal and external lubricants. These plastic additives offer scratch and abrasion resistance, and reduces friction. Multibatches are used as blown film, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, sheet extrusion for thermoforming and corrugated sheet. Nylex is used in applications, such as electrical connectors and electrical component housing and rims for safety glasses.
The Multibase India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹327.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multibase India Ltd is ₹413.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Multibase India Ltd is 28.97 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multibase India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multibase India Ltd is ₹225 and ₹621.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Multibase India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.42%, 3 Years at 17.41%, 1 Year at 45.58%, 6 Month at 30.31%, 3 Month at 25.97% and 1 Month at -15.49%.
