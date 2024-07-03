Summary

Multibase India Limited was incorporated in the name of Synergy Polymers Limited on 17th December, 1991. In 1999, the name of Company was changed to Synergy Mulitibase Limited and further to Multibase India Limited on August 31, 2007. Multibase India Ltd is part of the Multibase SA group, a leading compounder in Europe, the USA and India. In 2002, the Company was acquired by Multibase SA, subsidiary of Dow Corning Corporation and thus became a Dow corning Company. The company is engaged in in manufacturing, trading and selling of polypropylene compound, thermoplastic elastomer, silicon master batch and thermoplastic master batch. It is a diverse yet integrated manufacturing company of thermoplastic elastomers and silicone-based products.The companys product TPSiV (1180-50D) is used as the jacketing material in automotive brake cables. Siloxane Masterbatches are used as internal and external lubricants. These plastic additives offer scratch and abrasion resistance, and reduces friction. Multibatches are used as blown film, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, sheet extrusion for thermoforming and corrugated sheet. Nylex is used in applications, such as electrical connectors and electrical component housing and rims for safety glasses.

