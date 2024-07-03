iifl-logo-icon 1
Multibase India Ltd Share Price

327.95
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open340.25
  • Day's High346
  • 52 Wk High621.8
  • Prev. Close342.4
  • Day's Low325.3
  • 52 Wk Low 225
  • Turnover (lac)38.21
  • P/E28.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value110.13
  • EPS11.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)413.87
  • Div. Yield0.88
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Multibase India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

340.25

Prev. Close

342.4

Turnover(Lac.)

38.21

Day's High

346

Day's Low

325.3

52 Week's High

621.8

52 Week's Low

225

Book Value

110.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

413.87

P/E

28.97

EPS

11.82

Divi. Yield

0.88

Multibase India Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 53

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

Multibase India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Multibase India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 24.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Multibase India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.62

12.62

12.62

12.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.95

113.32

104.82

101.02

Net Worth

134.57

125.94

117.44

113.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.45

59.77

108.54

86.47

yoy growth (%)

-10.57

-44.93

25.51

22.99

Raw materials

-35.99

-39.49

-65.95

-54.73

As % of sales

67.33

66.07

60.75

63.29

Employee costs

-3.89

-5.1

-4.04

-4.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.83

9.95

29.87

20.3

Depreciation

-0.99

-0.95

-0.81

-0.67

Tax paid

-3.11

-2.41

-10.31

-7.02

Working capital

8.81

21.79

17.91

13.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.57

-44.93

25.51

22.99

Op profit growth

2.9

-77.09

51.21

36.5

EBIT growth

-1.24

-66.65

47.1

34.28

Net profit growth

-10.92

-61.43

47.18

34.5

No Record Found

Multibase India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Multibase India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Dhanak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharti Dhar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Krishan Phophali

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mark Stephen Metaxas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jason Galinski

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyush S Chhajed

Independent Non Exe. Director

B. Renganathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Multibase India Ltd

Summary

Multibase India Limited was incorporated in the name of Synergy Polymers Limited on 17th December, 1991. In 1999, the name of Company was changed to Synergy Mulitibase Limited and further to Multibase India Limited on August 31, 2007. Multibase India Ltd is part of the Multibase SA group, a leading compounder in Europe, the USA and India. In 2002, the Company was acquired by Multibase SA, subsidiary of Dow Corning Corporation and thus became a Dow corning Company. The company is engaged in in manufacturing, trading and selling of polypropylene compound, thermoplastic elastomer, silicon master batch and thermoplastic master batch. It is a diverse yet integrated manufacturing company of thermoplastic elastomers and silicone-based products.The companys product TPSiV (1180-50D) is used as the jacketing material in automotive brake cables. Siloxane Masterbatches are used as internal and external lubricants. These plastic additives offer scratch and abrasion resistance, and reduces friction. Multibatches are used as blown film, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, sheet extrusion for thermoforming and corrugated sheet. Nylex is used in applications, such as electrical connectors and electrical component housing and rims for safety glasses.
Company FAQs

What is the Multibase India Ltd share price today?

The Multibase India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹327.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Multibase India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multibase India Ltd is ₹413.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Multibase India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Multibase India Ltd is 28.97 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Multibase India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multibase India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multibase India Ltd is ₹225 and ₹621.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Multibase India Ltd?

Multibase India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.42%, 3 Years at 17.41%, 1 Year at 45.58%, 6 Month at 30.31%, 3 Month at 25.97% and 1 Month at -15.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Multibase India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Multibase India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 24.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Multibase India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

