Multibase India Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025

Multibase India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
The Board of Directors of Multibase India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on November 26, 2024, have inter-alia: 1. approved the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Holani (DIN: 10843892) as an Additional Director & Managing Director of the Company w.e.f January 01, 2025, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. He will cease to hold the position of CFO at the close of business hours of December 31, 2024. 2. approved the appointment of Mr. Jason Galinski (DIN: 10845403) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director) of the Company, effective today (November 26, 2024), subject to the approval of the members of the Company 3. approved the appointment of Mr. Ashish Bhatt as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from January 01, 2025. 1. Appointment of Pankaj Holani as Managing Director with effect from January 01, 2025. 2. Appointment of Mr. Jason Galinski as Additional Director with effect from November 26, 2024
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MULTIBASE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Board approves Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and Interim dividend on equity shares of the Company at the rate of Rs. 53 per share. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
MULTIBASE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We hereby submit Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
MULTIBASE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Report of the Auditor thereon and recommend final dividend if any on the Equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting considering and approving Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MULTIBASE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

