Multibase India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.83
9.95
29.87
20.3
Depreciation
-0.99
-0.95
-0.81
-0.67
Tax paid
-3.11
-2.41
-10.31
-7.02
Working capital
8.81
21.79
17.91
13.05
Other operating items
Operating
14.53
28.37
36.64
25.65
Capital expenditure
0.05
2.52
1.7
-9.9
Free cash flow
14.58
30.89
38.34
15.75
Equity raised
188.59
158.02
103.43
76.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
203.17
188.91
141.78
92.61
