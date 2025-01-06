iifl-logo-icon 1
Multibase India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

327.95
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025

Multibase India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.83

9.95

29.87

20.3

Depreciation

-0.99

-0.95

-0.81

-0.67

Tax paid

-3.11

-2.41

-10.31

-7.02

Working capital

8.81

21.79

17.91

13.05

Other operating items

Operating

14.53

28.37

36.64

25.65

Capital expenditure

0.05

2.52

1.7

-9.9

Free cash flow

14.58

30.89

38.34

15.75

Equity raised

188.59

158.02

103.43

76.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

203.17

188.91

141.78

92.61

